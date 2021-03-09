A seismic shift

In an exclusive interview, Celina Giersz reveals how her company is changing high-definition seismic monitoring and what the impact is for clients in oil and gas, geothermal, CCUS, mining and archaeology

What makes your company, Stryde, different to traditional oil and gas companies?

“Stryde was set up in August 2019 with a primary goal in mind – enabling clients in any industry to access high-definition seismic images, whether those clients are in oil and gas, geothermal, CCUS, mining or even archaeology. Until our technology was available, very few industries and companies could afford to acquire the quality of seismic they needed.

“Now, 18 months on, we have clients in 12 countries, spanning six industries (geothermal, oil and gas exploration, archaeology, mineral exploration, micro-seismic and seismic risk) and four continents, proving that we were on to something. With this rapid take up, we’ve also doubled our team to more than 47 employees across seven countries. Something that sets us apart from traditional energy companies is that women are engaged with all business parts, from engineering to procurement.”

What is the biggest challenge energy clients are facing?

“Given recent fluctuations in the oil market as demand has lowered due to Covid-19 coupled with addressing the climate change and inevitable energy transition, we would emphasise the potential for our technology to reduce operating costs for new exploration. There are also some great environmental benefits, as more and more oil majors, declare intentions to reduce upstream emissions.

“In particular, we’ve found that many companies involved in exploration and reservoir development are openly challenging or re-considering practices that used to be commonplace, such as line-clearing of forestry to make way for bulky seismic equipment. We provide nodes that weigh just 150g each, coupled with emerging advances for similarly nimble sources, companies are now able to not only reduce the number of vehicles and personnel needed to layout seismic technology – and thereby safer, more cost-effective operations during pandemic times – they’re also able to reduce and even drastically eliminate any negative impact on the surrounding natural habitats.

“A number of companies are proactively making these moves toward leaner, more environmentally friendly operations – but as climate change continues to gain more focus from governments across the globe, we will start to see even more operators opting for smaller, lighter nodes to stay compliant with incoming government regulations.

“Our commitment to change and progress has been an advantage throughout every part of our business. By ensuring our team is built up with talent from a variety of backgrounds, we have been able to build a culture of innovation – driving our tech development for faster, cleaner, safer and more effective seismic acquisition.”

What would your recommendation be to women going in energy?

"Women are now entering the sector in growing numbers, although the industry is still dominated by men. Ongoing activism and pressure from stakeholders is allowing women to be more involved in STEM subjects that provide many career disciplines to choose from. Attending career fairs, seeking work experience opportunities and engaging with people within the industry to get a feel for the job and what’s involved is crucial.

“Nurturing talent and providing the right environment to empower innovation is part of Stryde’s DNA – which allows for a supportive culture and new ways of learning. The team is world-class and deliberately diverse, from geologists and geophysicists with substantial seismic experience to technology innovators. The business uses these diverse skill sets to do things differently.

“Also, instead of adapting to the energy in a room, try to influence it. My advice to anybody, regardless of gender, is to work hard to build their career, persevere, cultivate a strong network of professional relationships, and trust in their own judgment.”

Celina Giersz is Seismic Processing Geophysicist at Stryde