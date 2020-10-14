New app accelerates vehicle fault diagnosis

Here’s a sound idea from Škoda: a new artificial intelligence app which can detect changes in engine noise. Developed in-house, it’s designed to speed up fault diagnostics by analysing variations from the pre-programmed norm. Dubbed the Sound Analyser, it uses an algorithm to determine what any odd noises may be then suggests a solution. So far ten patterns have been learned, including those relating to the power steering system, gearbox and air con system. Other systems will be added over time.

It works by converting the audio into a spectrogram that visually depicts the acoustic signals. Using AI, this representation is then compared with the stored recordings to identify deviations. It then categorises the need for upcoming repairs based on predetermined patterns.

Škoda is claiming a 90% success rate in trials.