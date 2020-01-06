Bombardier/Alstom to build new metros for Île-de-France Mobilités

Bombardier received the official Paris Transport Administration (RATP) order confirming that the Bombardier-Alstom consortium has been awarded the contract to design and produce the new generation of metros for Île-de-France Mobilités and RATP.

The confirmed part of the contract covers the delivery of 44 trains for a sum around 532 million euro ($593 million US). This may be supplemented by options for a total of up to 410 trains. The respective share for Bombardier amounts to approximately 252 million euro ($280 million US), or close to 50 per cent of the total.

Initially, the new trains will be deployed on three Paris metro lines (3bis, 7bis and 10) and their entry into service will take place between 2024 and 2026. The options will then be used to equip five other lines (13, 12, 3, 8 and 7). MF19 metros will replace three former rolling stock generations including the MF67, MF77 and MF88 series.

"This new eco-designed metro equipped with the latest on-board technologies represents tomorrow's modern mass transportation for RATP and Île-de-France Mobilités. In addition to optimal performance and reliability, the MF19's innovation lies in its modularity and scalability adapted to the existing Paris network," said Laurent Bouyer, President of Bombardier Transportation France.

The fleet will consist of 30 five-car trains for line 10 (76 m long) and 14 four-car trains for lines 7bis and 3bis (60 and 86 m long). These first 44 trains will have a driver's cabin. Each train will be in ‘boa’ configuration with modern passenger information systems, large bay windows and themed, 100 per cent LED lighting. The trains will also offer a pleasant travel experience, with a heating and air conditioning system, USB sockets for charging mobile devices, video protection cameras throughout the entire train and more.

The environmentally-friendly new metros will be eco-designed (20 per cent recycled materials used in their production), making them 98 per cent recoverable at the end of their lifespan. They will consume 20 per cent less energy than the trains currently in service (MF77), thanks in particular to 100 per cent electric braking and 100 per cent LED lighting. These new trains will also make it possible to reduce maintenance costs by 15 per cent compared to the MF01.

Bombardier’s site in Crespin and Alstom’s Valenciennes site respectively assemble the complete trains to address the production pace challenge. Alstom will develop and produce the engines, traction chains, on-board electronics and IT safety systems.