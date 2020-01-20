subscribe
 

This is the latest from Litemax

20th January 2020


The new SCD2365-Y has a mean time between failures (MTBF) of 100,000 hours and a high brightness of 1000 cd/m². The 23.6” Circle PC display offers sunlight-readable viewing with a power efficiency LED backlight suiting digital signage, retail and vending applications. It features an aspect ratio of 1:1, contrast ratio of 600:1 and a wide resolution of 1920 x 1920, with a response time of 8ms and programmable pattern RGB circle lighting.

It has an operating temperature of 0°C ~ 50°C making it suitable for indoor environments and a storage temperature of -20°C ~ 60°C. 

Available options for input power are interface DVI, HDMI and DP. 


 


Tags: 
LED lighting


Related Stories: 
LED potting problem resolved in less than 24 hours
Bright ideas
Electrolytic capacitors provide ultra-long life in LED lighting
Smallest sensor for LED lighting and IoT
The need to benchmark your LED lighting suppliers



Subscribe

Subscribe



https://www.rotork.com/?utm_source=engineer%20live&amp;utm_medium=banner%20ad&amp;utm_campaign=Engineer%20Live

Newsbrief

Read the latest NewsBrief

twitter facebook linkedin © Setform Limited

European Engineering Magazines

Design Engineer

Process Engineer

Chemical Engineer

We use cookies to give you the best possible experience on this website. By continuing to use the website you agree to our use of cookies. Close