This is the latest from Litemax

The new SCD2365-Y has a mean time between failures (MTBF) of 100,000 hours and a high brightness of 1000 cd/m². The 23.6” Circle PC display offers sunlight-readable viewing with a power efficiency LED backlight suiting digital signage, retail and vending applications. It features an aspect ratio of 1:1, contrast ratio of 600:1 and a wide resolution of 1920 x 1920, with a response time of 8ms and programmable pattern RGB circle lighting.

It has an operating temperature of 0°C ~ 50°C making it suitable for indoor environments and a storage temperature of -20°C ~ 60°C.

Available options for input power are interface DVI, HDMI and DP.



