Laser scanner selected to measure coil springs

QSigma GmbH, a supplier of optical measurement solutions for industrial applications, has chosen 3D laser profile scanners from Micro-Epsilon for use on its Spring Measurement Solution (SMS), a measurement system for precise 3D measurement of coil springs and other manufactured components.

The SMS is used, for example, in the development of spring prototypes and for 100% inspection of series produced parts. The SMS automatically identifies the spring, evaluates the wire contour and determines the wire diameter, even if the spring geometry is subject to strong fluctuations. For comparative evaluations, an automatic centreline determination is performed. The resulting data can then be analysed and compared with a stored target geometry. Non-contact sensors from Micro-Epsilon are used in these high precision measurement tasks.

Converts data into 3D point clouds

The SMS is a compact measuring cell in which the spring to be tested rotates on a longitudinal axis. During rotation, two linear axes move a scanCONTROL 2950 laser profile scanner from Micro-Epsilon over the part in the horizontal and vertical directions. To achieve maximum accuracy, the sensors are optimally positioned using algorithms developed by QSigma. The laser profile scanner transmits the generated individual profiles to a computer via a Gigabit Ethernet interface, which converts the data into a 3D point cloud and displays it on a monitor.

The scanCONTROL 2950 laser profile scanner has a large measuring field in both the Z- and X-axis. This enables extremely high speed scanning of springs up to a height of 70 cm and radially up to 30 cm. This wide field combined with the scanner’s high point density and profile capture rate (up to 1,000 profiles per second) enables precise evaluation of the spring geometry and wire diameter. Due to the large Z-axis range of the scanner, both the spring path and the spring end can be detected automatically. As the scanCONTROL 2950 works almost independently of the surface type, even painted or powder-coated springs can be measured reliably.

The scanCONTROL 29x0 series of 3D laser profile sensors are designed for industrial measurement tasks where compact design and high accuracy are required. Due to their high resolution, versatility and excellent price-performance ratio, the scanners are particularly suitable for static and dynamic applications, for example, on robots. The scanners measure and evaluate a variety of geometrical features such as angles, steps, gaps, distances and extreme values.