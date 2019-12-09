HGV prototype uses renewable fuels

FPT Industrial, Iveco and Nikola have unveiled the prototype of the TRE. Annalisa Stupenengo, CNH Industrial President Powertrain and FPT Industrial CEO, stated: "FPT Industrial is investing in e-mobility, both on the basis of battery-electric propulsion and hydrogen Fuel Cells. When applying renewable energy sources, e-mobility is the only technology with the potential to be zero-carbon from well-to-wheel and also carbon-neutral from tank-to-wheel. Battery-electric vehicles are gaining share in light duty applications, while hydrogen Fuel Cells are anticipated to become a reality for heavy duty applications and long distance haulage in the near future.”

The prototype is a 4x2 tractor for regional missions, with a range of up to 400 km and dynamic performance equal to or better than a diesel equivalent model.

It will feature a modular battery system with a total capacity of up to 800 kWh, which can be tailored to match different customers’ purposes. The electric drive-line will deliver 480 kW Continuous Power Output with 1,800 Nm Peak Torque. It will also be available in 2- and 3-axle rigid versions, with GCW up to 44 tonnes, for urban distribution and municipality missions.

New infotainment and navigation

It will feature a new infotainment system based on Nikola’s proprietary operating system that integrates infotainment and navigation functions, as well as controls for the bulk of the vehicle’s functionalities. The system’s features include climate control, mirror adjustment, suspension height adjustment, 360 degree camera system, navigation, Bluetooth audio system, comprehensive vehicle settings and admin vehicle diagnostics.



The vehicle leverages Bluetooth low energy technology to create a secure link between the vehicle and the customer’s mobile device, creating a truly hands-free media experience. This also enables a smart keyless entry system to unlock as the driver approaches the vehicle. The system can even adjust settings such as ride height and climate temperature to driver preference.

Launch is scheduled for 2021.