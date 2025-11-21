Global standards and certifications for pump excellence eBook from Finish Thompson

Finish Thompson, a specialist in the corrosive chemical transfer industry, has published a new eBook on global standards and certifications for pump excellence

The eBook covers international and industry standards, including ANSI, API, ASME, and ISO, as well as safety and compliance certifications such as CE, ATEX, IECEx, and QPS.

International and industry standards play a vital role in pump certification, ensuring safety, reliability, and consistent performance across global markets by establishing precise design, manufacturing, and testing requirements for effective operation under challenging conditions.

Safety and compliance certifications ensure that pumps meet regulatory and operational requirements across various regions and industries. These certifications verify whether equipment has been designed and tested to protect users, facilities, and the environment from potential risks.

In the competitive, safety-focused manufacturing environment, adherence to standards and accreditations is a sign of quality, reliability, and trust, as well as a regulatory requirement. From process-focused standards to safety and global compliance certifications, these benchmarks are in place to ensure pumps can perform safely and consistently across industries and regions.

For manufacturers, compliance simplifies production and opens doors to international markets, while for end users, it can ensure confidence that the equipment meets performance and safety expectations.

Understanding and implementing these standards is critical when developing pumps that meet the demands of modern industrial applications.

