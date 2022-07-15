First electric top hammer surface drill to be tested in Sweden

Epiroc and Skanska Industrial Solutions are planning to trial the first top hammer battery-electric rig. The design will be based on the SmartROC T35 surface unit. It’s going to be fitted with both a battery and an electric cable so users can choose to drill with the most convenient option for the site. It also allows for quick transportation between quarries, and the parts used will be from existing products where possible to keep costs down.

Ulf Gyllander, product manager top hammer drill rigs, Epiroc surface division notes, “For many years we have been leading the development in lowering fuel consumption within top hammer drilling. With this new solution we are taking a giant leap in the low emissions field – we are practically removing emissions from the actual drilling process.”

The tests will start in September 2022 in one of Skanska Industrial Solution’s quarries in the Stockholm area. Johan Eliasson, project manager at the company says, “A milestone has been reached and a new opportunity has come to reduce our climate impact. I am very happy about the long collaboration between Epiroc and Skanska, and it is exciting to be able to do this project together. Both companies have set bold environmental goals – this project really takes a great step towards Skanska’s goal of being completely climate neutral by 2045, which is an important part of our promise to build a better society.”

Peter Beckman, business line manager, Epiroc customer center Sweden adds, “Skanska is a perfect partner for this trial as they have their own quarries which are fitted with the infrastructure required to handle the operation of this new technology. I am looking forward to following this exciting project during the coming months.”