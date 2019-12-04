Endrich motor range expands

Endrich Bauelemente Vertriebs has extended its product portfolio with the help of Chinese manufacturer of mini vibration motors and DC micromotors Baolong. Founded in 1986, the company is ISO9001, ISO14001 and OHSAS18001 certified and supplies some of the world's largest smartphone companies. In addition to specific products for the smartphone industry, the portfolio includes vibration and drive solutions for wearables, beauty application, medical devices and electric toothbrushes. Other typical applications include silent alarm and safety components and industrial equipment where haptic feedback is required. All products meet the ROHS and Reach standards.

The products are available as cylinder, coin or linear types in various sizes. SMD, spring contact and cable versions are also available. Fully encapsulated and thus dust- and waterproof versions complete the range.

"The Baolong product range gives us a better design-in concept in the field of vibration motors. And thus a broader range for customer-specific solutions," said Jens Mollitor, CTO of Endrich.