subscribe
 

Electronics - Components

Endrich motor range expands

4th December 2019


Endrich Bauelemente Vertriebs has extended its product portfolio with the help of Chinese manufacturer of mini vibration motors and DC micromotors Baolong. Founded in 1986, the company is ISO9001, ISO14001 and OHSAS18001 certified and supplies some of the world's largest smartphone companies. In addition to specific products for the smartphone industry, the portfolio includes vibration and drive solutions for wearables, beauty application, medical devices and electric toothbrushes. Other typical applications include silent alarm and safety components and industrial equipment where haptic feedback is required. All products meet the ROHS and Reach standards.

The products are available as cylinder, coin or linear types in various sizes. SMD, spring contact and cable versions are also available. Fully encapsulated and thus dust- and waterproof versions complete the range. 

"The Baolong product range gives us a better design-in concept in the field of vibration motors. And thus a broader range for customer-specific solutions," said Jens Mollitor, CTO of Endrich. 

 


Tags: 
electric motors


Related Stories: 
Six steps to better electric motor efficiency
WEG creates a new series of slip-ring motors
Modern motor replaces imperial-spec units
New power device for 3-phase brushless motors
New ATEX-certified geared motors



Subscribe

Subscribe



Newsbrief

Read the latest NewsBrief

twitter facebook linkedin © Setform Limited

European Engineering Magazines

Design Engineer

Process Engineer

Chemical Engineer

We use cookies to give you the best possible experience on this website. By continuing to use the website you agree to our use of cookies. Close