Display launch for industrial applications

Emerson has released the new portfolio of RXi industrial display and panel PC products for monitoring, visualising and enhancing everyday production processes in life sciences, metals and mining, power and water, and manufacturing and machinery. A modular design is foundational to the industrial display platform, enabling users to select the right configuration based on application needs and minimising lifecycle cost.

RXi industrial displays are designed to work with both Emerson’s programmable logic control (PLC) and programmable automation control (PAC) solutions, and third-party control systems. The RXi industrial display portfolio features standardised physical designs to minimise the variety of enclosure cut-outs required for OEM applications, making each display easily replaceable and upgradeable in the field with no need to modify existing cabinets or install new ones.

Displays are available in sizes ranging from seven to 24 inches, providing a single, scalable platform for a multitude of operations and applications. Key features for all models include vivid projective capacitive multi-touch screens that can operate in temperatures from 20 to 65 degrees Celsius and optional sun-light readable screens on select sizes.

The portfolio carries multiple certifications and is IP66-certified for protection against dust and strong jets of water.