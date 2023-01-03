Automation solution for Kuwait plant

Valmet will deliver a Valmet DNA Automation System to Al-Zour South Power Station in Kuwait. The station is owned by Kuwait’s Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy. The new system will replace existing control systems in two stages for eight distillation units, a recarbonation unit and common auxiliaries. The order was placed by Peak National General Trading & Contracting Co. w.l.l. The company has established a strong presence in Kuwait as Valmet’s value-added reseller for automation systems since 2018.

The order was included in Valmet’s orders received of the third quarter 2022. The value of the order will not be disclosed. The delivery will take place in June 2023, the first commissioning phase in autumn 2023 and the second commissioning phase in autumn 2024.

“Valmet DNA is ideally suited for harsh Middle Eastern weather conditions. There are few successful references in Kuwait where hardware is located in a field panel exposed to dust, moisture and high temperature. The end-users are impressed with the advanced features available in the Valmet user interface, which makes it easier for us to promote Valmet solutions. We are glad to mention that the Valmet personnel provides excellent and quick support with full transparency,” says Abdel Moneim Khalil, Managing Partner, Peak National.

“Peak National has delivered several Valmet DNA distributed control systems (DCS) to Kuwait. In this project, Peak National and Valmet have again worked as one team starting from the proposal stage, closely supporting and training the end customer. We see high potential in expanding Valmet’s automation system business in the power generation and process industries in cooperation with Peak National, not only in Kuwait but also in other selected Middle Eastern countries,” says Kari Heikkilä, Senior Sales Manager, Automation Systems business line, Valmet.

Valmet’s delivery scope includes a Valmet DNA Automation System and support services. The system withstands the harsh weather, like dust and moisture, which are typical for this region.