AGPC receives recognition as Industry 4.0 technology leader in LSAW pipe manufacturing

Al Gharbia Pipe Company (AGPC), an Abu Dhabi-based producer of longitudinally submerged-arc-welded (LSAW) steel pipes, has been recognised as an Industry 4.0 Digital Leader by the UAE's Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT)

This certification reinforces AGPC's commitment to quality and its ongoing efforts to continually improve its manufacturing processes.

Noritsugu Mifune, CEO of AGPC, said, "The Industry 4.0 Digital Leader certification is an important milestone for AGPC, as we harness technology and make significant contributions to the UAE's manufacturing sector. This certification confirms AGPC's leadership in digital transformation and positions us as a top performer within the LSAW steel pipe sector. This was made possible by the innovation, dedication, and teamwork of every member of our organisation, and we will continue to strengthen the UAE's industrialisation efforts as the leading and most technologically advanced LSAW pipe manufacturer in the region."

MoIAT gives an Industry 4.0 Leader certification to leaders who have demonstrated advanced digital maturity and leadership in adopting 4.0 technologies, such as AI and machine learning. It signifies that a company is a leader in utilising technology to improve operational efficiency, sustainable growth, and industrial competitiveness.

Recognition and certification are part of the UAE's National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology, known as Operation 300 Billion. The strategy aims to increase the industrial sector's contribution to national GDP to AED 300 billion by 2031 by transforming the UAE into a global industrial hub.

AGPC underwent an Industrial Technology Transformation Index (ITTI) assessment as part of the certification process. This assessment has been created to improve industry competitiveness through technology adoption, enable evidence-based policymaking, advance innovation in manufacturing, and promote sustainability and efficient resource management.

Ramesh Chandra Pathak, general manager of Operations and Innovations, along with the Innovation Team, played a significant role in helping AGPC through the assessment and in leading digital transformation initiatives, resulting in the company's successful certification, officially awarded on September 20, 2025.

The assessment acknowledged AGPC's adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies, with all of AGPC's plant processes being connected through its Manufacturing Execution System (MES) 4.0, which executes, monitors, tracks and reports operations on the plant floor in real-time.

MES serves as the brain that connects manufacturing and testing processes and adapts production plans and schedules to real-time conditions on the shop floor. Additionally, its ISO/IEC 17025-certified testing laboratory ensures that each pipe meets strict quality standards throughout all stages of the manufacturing process.

AGPC also received commendation for its fully integrated production process, which includes production execution, utilities, sourcing, and sales. The company's efforts to improve sustainability, including establishing emissions reductions and water reuse, were also recognised.