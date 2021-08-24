The world’s biggest battery is switched on

Vistra and LG Energy Solution have powered up the 400MW/1.6GWh Vistra Moss Landing Energy Storage Facility in Monterey County, California. It uses the latter’s Transportable Rack technology, dubbed TR1300.

It’s the world's largest lithium-ion battery energy storage project. “As the California blackouts of August 2020 and heat waves in the West Coast gain national and even global attention, the role of battery energy storage in supplying energy and ensuring quality control becomes even more important,” said Youngjoon Shin, LG Energy Solution’s SVP of ESS business. “Based on our timely experience with the Moss Landing Energy Storage Facility, LG will act as a solutions partner for the expansion of battery energy storage throughout the United States, further contributing to renewable energy for the climate.”

The partners hope the project will accelerate California's energy transfer to more renewables, reducing greenhouse gas emissions while improving grid reliability. Electricity will be supplied to 300,000 households. Claudia Morrow, Vistra's SVP of development and strategy added, “LG Energy Solution’s innovative battery technology and commitment to this project played an important role in successfully building the Moss Landing Energy Storage Facility. We share a goal of facilitating a nationwide transition to zero-emission energy and, as more intermittent renewables come online, battery projects like this play a vital role in building a more reliable grid.”