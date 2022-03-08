Wireless EV charging trial starts in Sweden

Volvo Cars has started a new wireless charging trial with Cabonline, a large Nordic operator. The vehicles being used are the fully electric Volvo XC40 Recharge, and the project is part of the wider Gothenburg Green City Zone initiative, which aims to achieve emission-free transport by 2030.

Mats Moberg, head of Research and Development at Volvo Cars said, “Gothenburg Green City Zone lets us try exciting new technologies in a real environment and evaluate them over time for a potential future broader introduction. Testing new charging technologies together with selected partners is a good way to evaluate alternative charging options for our future cars.”

The process starts automatically when a compatible vehicle parks over a charging pad. Volvo is claiming 40kW, so almost as quick as a wired 50 kW DC fast charger. The vehicles are set to do around 60,000 miles per annum driving up to 12 hours per day.

The project will run for three years.

