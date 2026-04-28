Why cooling hardware plays a critical role in semiconductor fabrication

Semiconductor manufacturing operates at extraordinary precision. In advanced fabrication processes, temperature stability within fractions of a degree can influence wafer alignment and process consistency

The semiconductor industry is vast and continues to expand, with recent analysis revealing the global market could reach $1.6 trillion by 2030. Behind this growth are fabrication plants that cost billions of pounds; for example, TSMS is investing over $165 billion in semiconductor fabs in Arizona.

In these facilities, silicon wafers pass through specialised process tools that use light, plasma, and chemical reactions to develop microscopic circuit patterns layer by layer. As the structures are measured in nanometres, heat is a serious engineering challenge.

Fabrication equipment generates heat from various sources, including high-power lasers, plasma processing chambers, and control electronics. If this heat is not carefully managed and causes a temperature change, it can affect the behaviour of materials and the positioning of wafer layers.

The linear motors accelerate at rates of up to 150 metres per second squared. Cooling these motors is vital for output and position accuracy.

As a result, cooling systems are crucial to semiconductor manufacturing. Liquid coolant circulates through the machine, absorbing heat and carrying it away from critical components. These systems contain cooling plates and compact heat exchangers to help regulate temperature and keep the equipment operating within tight limits.

At the centre of these assemblies are flow plates that contain networks of fluid channels that guide coolant through the system, controlling how efficiently heat is removed. Their geometry must be consistent, as microchannel cooling performance has been shown to depend on precise channel design. Variations in channel size or surface quality can disrupt fluid flow and reduce cooling performance.

Producing these plates requires manufacturing methods that can create intricate features in thin metal sheets, such as photochemical etching, which uses light-sensitive masks and chemical solutions to remove material from metal surfaces.

Because the metal is dissolved, the process prevents mechanical stress and produces clean channel edges. All features are created simultaneously across the plate, maintaining consistent geometry during large production runs.

Microchannels can also be created using machining or laser techniques. These methods produce features sequentially and could introduce burrs that require additional finishing. Photochemical etching is often suitable for thin flow plates where repeatability and surface quality are important.

In semiconductor cooling assemblies, etched flow plates are stacked and brazed together to form compact heat exchangers. These plates are thin and tightly integrated into the system design.

By comparison, the plates used in larger industrial heat exchangers, such as printed-circuit heat exchangers, are thicker and diffusion-bonded into solid blocks. Flow plates used in semiconductor cooling applications can only be a fraction of that size and thickness.

Producing these components reliably requires careful control of materials and process conditions. Semiconductor equipment manufacturers expect consistent performance from each component in the system; even small variations in channel geometry can impact thermal stability and cooling efficiency.

The semiconductor industry is often associated with advances in chip design or breakthroughs in lithography. Intel’s $32 billion investment is an example of the scale required to support that progress, yet the machines that produce those chips depend on a network of supporting technologies.

Cooling systems are one of the most critical supporting technologies. In thermal management systems for semiconductor fabrication equipment, precision-engineered flow plates help maintain stable temperatures. Without this stability, achieving the precision required for modern semiconductor manufacturing would be a challenge.

Contributed by Ben Kitson, head of business development at Precision Micro