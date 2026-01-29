Cleaning specialist Ecoclean has developed a new solution for water-based precision cleaning called EcoCvario.

The product is modular and allows different cleaning technologies and drying processes to be combined and adapted to individual requirements meaning that high cleanliness specifications can be met reproducibly, quickly, and sustainably, according to the company. In addition, innovative equipment details, effective heat management, optimised media flow, and efficient media treatment to help reduce costs.

The product helps process engineers meet increasingly demanding cleanliness specifications. The product’s spray-flood cleaning system with a vacuum-tight working chamber is designed for batches weighing up to 150kg and measuring a maximum of 650 x 470 x 400mm and is equipped with three flood tanks as standard. Its compact footprint and wide range of automation options means it can be used for seamless integration into the production chain.

The combination of technologies

By using various cleaning technologies that can be combined as desired, this innovative all-rounder can be adapted to a wide range of requirements. For example, the pulsated pressure cleaning (PPC) change process enables contaminants to be reliably removed from complex internal geometries, fine capillaries, narrow undercuts, deep bores with small cross-sections, or the delicate structures of printed components. With power-controlled ultrasound at different frequencies, individual vibration units can be selected or deselected depending on the application and parts. For stubborn contamination, high-pressure cleaning comes into its own. Gentle flooding ensures that delicate and sensitive components emerge from the system clean and undamaged and in line with requirements. The rinsing function of the working chamber via additional nozzle bars reduces carryover to a minimum.

The EcoCvario also offers comparable flexibility when it comes to drying: equipped with combinable hot air and vacuum drying, optimal results are achieved in every case with minimal energy consumption and the shortest possible time. This is supported by sensor-controlled moisture measurement and monitoring integrated into the working chamber. HEPA filters for treating the supply air during hot air drying prevent recontamination of the cleaned parts.

System technology designed for high cleanliness

In addition to the combination of cleaning and drying processes, the system technology supports high cleaning quality. This includes the working chamber made of polished stainless steel and the media-carrying pipes welded using special processes that counteract deposits. The bogie integrated into the working chamber with frequency-controlled drive ensures precise positioning of the components and optimum accessibility of media and process mechanics. The flood pumps, which are also frequency-controlled, ensure fast filling and emptying of the working chamber or tanks with optimum adaptation to the items being cleaned. These are arranged vertically and are cylindrical. The flow-optimised design of the flood tanks prevents deposits from forming and contributes to improved media flow. This results in extended bath life and thus cost and resource savings as well as higher productivity.

Effective media treatment reduces operating costs

Suspended and light materials, such as oil or casting dust, are reliably removed from the cleaning baths by effective gravity separators. The separate media circuits of the flood tanks are each equipped with full-flow filtration. Both bag and high-performance filter elements can be used in the flexibly designed filter housing without any modifications.

For more information visit: www. ecoclean-group.net