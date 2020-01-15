Using micromotors to provide dental relief

If you’ve ever suffered from a toothache, you know that the pain it causes can be life-disrupting. Alarmingly, there are growing numbers of people waiting for dental treatment in pain. The increasing sophistication of micromotors is having a major impact on dentistry, leading to faster and improved treatment. Here, Stewart Goulding, managing director at mechatronic drive system supplier EMS explains how micromotors are improving patient care.



Oral health is directly related to overall health. The World Health Organisation (WHO) recognises that poor oral health can negatively impact both physical and mental wellbeing by causing chronic pain, hindering speech and preventing consumption of certain foods. It is clear that good oral hygiene is crucial for a high quality of life.



Dentistry is a skilled profession. The handling of a patient’s teeth requires extreme care and precision and effective treatment lies in the hands of a qualified dentist and the tools they use. For this reason, increasingly high performance equipment is needed to improve patient treatment.



Many dental applications such as polishing, cleaning and cutting — even the adjustments that can be made to the patient’s chair — are powered by micromotors. A patient’s mouth is a small working space, so dental tools must be handheld and designed to fit comfortably into the patient without obstructing the dentist’s view of their teeth.



Chatter is an issue faced by dental tools using traditional air turbine systems, caused by ball bearing wear in the air turbine that leads to bur wobble. The older the bearings, the more the bur can wobble. As chatter impacts the precision and degree of effort dentists must take when performing procedures, opting for an electric-motor controlled tool can help to improve accuracy and make the dentist’s job easier. Without chatter, the bur is in contact with a patient’s teeth for less time, which also reduces the chance of causing tooth sensitivity.



To improve reliability and efficiency, dentists benefit from motors that are smaller, more lightweight and able to get the job done faster. These factors are extremely important when delivering effective care, so dentists can fix a patient’s problems in the most comfortable and hassle-free way possible.



Choosing the best micromotors is crucial to producing a high quality, reliable dental device. EMS is the sole UK provider of the Faulhaber precision motor range which includes the BHx 1645 & 1660 brushless motor series, specifically tailored for handheld tools and devices.



The motors have low noise and vibration, meaning less discomfort for the patient. Their long, thin design makes them ideal for lightweight precision tools, allowing dentists to work without fatigue or impairing their access to the patient. Their low inertia and clogging free movement allows precise control, resulting in easier and more successful dental treatment.



Patient care is at the heart of dentistry. In order to lessen patient discomfort, advanced dental tools mean shorter appointment times and more precise delivery. Choosing advanced micromotors can ensure better and faster dental treatment for patients.



