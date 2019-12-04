Upgrade for Watlow’s PM Plus

Watlow’s PM Plus his been upgraded to become more intuitive and features an enhanced interface for easier programming and readability with a Smooth-touch keypad. It is backwards compatible with legacy EZ-Zone controllers but offers many user upgrades including an intuitive menu flow allowing the controller to be easily configured. It also continues to offer the industry leading Bluetooth connectivity with the EZ-Link mobile app for remote access capability and full descriptions of parameters and error codes.

It improves the user experience by reducing the complexity at the front of the control while eliminating the dependency of cables when configuring the product.

Like the original EZ-Zone PM, the PM Plus can be ordered as a PID controller, or an integrated controller with multiple functions combined into one.

Watlow’s new EZ-Link app allows users to easily setup, monitor and adjust the controllers via Bluetooth. The app is available free-of-charge from the app store for phones and tablets, and provides access to the controller’s parameters with fully spelled out names in plain text with help topics that explain each parameter and option.