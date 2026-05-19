Toshiba samples TB9M040FTG device for direct drive of compact automotive BLDC motors

Toshiba Electronics Europe has begun shipping engineering samples of the TB9M040FTG, a new addition to its SmartMCD series. The device integrates a microcontroller (MCU) with power MOSFETS for three-phase brushless DC (BLDC) motor drive, allowing direct control of small automotive motor systems operating below 40W

As vehicle electrification expands, demand for compact three-phase BLDC motors used in electric valves, HVAC dampers, small pumps, fans, and grille shutters is increasing. These applications require integrated solutions to reduce component count and minimise ECU size.

The TB9M040FTG addresses these requirements by integrating a 32-bit Arm Cortex-M23 core, flash memory, a three-phase BLDC motor driver with built-in MOSFETS, a 5V power supply for optional components/sensors, and a LIN transceiver within a compact (6mm x 6mm) VQFN36 package.

The device also incorporates Toshiba’s Vector Engine (VE) co-processor, which accelerates field-oriented control (FOC) processing with short FOC cycle times, reduces CPU load, and minimises software size. It also features back electromotive force (BEMF) detection, facilitating sensorless square-wave control.

The device is AEC-Q100 Grade 0-qualified and ASIL-B-capable, making it suited for a range of automotive applications with medium functional safety requirements.

Integrated protection features include undervoltage, overvoltage, and overcurrent detection, as well as thermal shutdown, charge-pump voltage monitoring, and drain-source voltage (Vds) detection for high- and low-side MOSFETs.

Toshiba will continue to expand its SmartMCD series to support the development of compact, efficient automotive motor control systems.