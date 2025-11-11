Technology leaders call for bold investment to accelerate energy progress at ADIPEC 2025

AI and digitisation were centre stage on day two of ADIPEC 2025, where global energy, technology, and finance leaders gathered together to discuss the need for investment to scale technologies and promote inclusive global progress

ADIPEC 2025, held on November 3-6, 2025, in Abu Dhabi, saw government and industry leaders rally around AI's ability to strengthen energy resilience and advance decarbonisation.

ADIPEC's second day had a theme of 'The Technology Leap: Redefining Energy Leadership', its expanded AI Zone and new Digitilisation and AI Strategic Conference programme brought together innovators and industry leaders to discuss and showcase technologies that can improve efficiency and sustainability and accelerate system-wide transformation.

Strategic dialogue

Conference discussions focused on the need for coordinated action across sectors, with speakers highlighting the significance of leadership and inclusive strategies to navigate the energy transition. The discussions centred on aligning innovation with investment, making resilient partnerships, and developing systems capable of scaling globally while adapting to changing demands and market forces.

Dean Watson, CEO of Enersol, who spoke in the session 'Energy leaders in the age of AI', said, "AI is not a side project. It's going to be part of your core operating model. And I think, ultimately, it's probably the biggest change management initiative that we have faced in our industry. And I think it needs real deliberate planning and focus from the top down."

In the session 'Delivering more profit and a better world: AI is catalysing an energy revolution', Jack Hidary, CEO of SandboxAQ, said, "The AI revolution in data centres has awakened the energy industry to this phenomenon – people are open to new ideas. Just here at ADIPEC this year, I've had a very different set of conversations than I had just last year. In just one year, we've seen many of the largest hydrocarbon companies come to us asking, 'How do we embrace AI for the physical world?'"

Olivier Oullier, founder and CEO of Inclusive Minds, said, "We can improve safety, we can improve productivity, while preserving physical and mental health. It's never been the case. We can tailor the work experience to not only who people are, but who and how they feel. Responsible AI is using the most advanced and rigorous science to turn it into tech that has a positive impact."

ADIPEC's new Digitalisation and AI programme, part of the Strategic Conference, explored scalable solutions and demonstrated how intelligence is transforming the global energy system. In the session 'The talent transformation behind Energy 5.0', experts examined how the convergence of the fifth industrial revolution with the energy sector is shaping talent development, recruitment, and retention.

Dr Guy Diedrich, Cisco's chief innovation officer, spoke in the session and discussed how AI and digital technologies can disrupt the job market. Diedrich said, "Right now, 92 million jobs over the next three years are going to be displaced because of technology. But at the same time, 170 million new jobs are going to be created, and they're going to require new skills. It's up to us to retrain those 92 million and train the other 80 million net new job seekers for the next-generation jobs."

The AI Zone

The AI Zone returned to ADIPEC for its second year, in collaboration with ADNOC, and provided an immersive environment focused on "AI for Energy" and "Energy for AI", combining tech innovators with energy producers, investors, and enablers, accelerating global digital transformation.

Visitors were able to explore interactive areas, including The Intelligence Grid, Value Room, Data Visualisation and Talent Hub, engaging with visual data, live simulations and talks on AI's impact on skills, systems, and sustainability.

