Technical training strategies for modern maintenance teams

By Micah Statler, general manager of short-term maintenance support at Advanced Technology Services

Modern manufacturing is undergoing a fundamental shift. At the center of that transformation is Industry 4.0, a new era of industrial digitisation built on:

Automation

Artificial intelligence (AI)

Internet of Things (IoT)

Advanced robotics

These technologies are raising the skill threshold for every technician on the floor. Maintenance teams now face pressure from two directions:

Rapid technological complexity across production environments

A shrinking pool of workers equipped to handle it

Without a workforce fluent in these tools, operational efficiency and overall equipment effectiveness (OEE) can both erode. Closing the gap demands targeted training, smarter technology adoption and a long-term commitment to workforce development.

Why the skills gap Is widening

The skills gap doesn't stem from a single cause. Four converging forces have brought manufacturers to this point:

Rapid technological advancement – Industry 4.0 demands data analytics, machine learning (ML) and predictive maintenance (PdM) knowledge that most of the workforce doesn’t yet have.

An aging workforce – Experienced technicians are retiring faster than younger replacements emerge.

Inadequate training infrastructure – Without structured programmes, few tenured staff remain to onboard new hires.

Declining interest in trades – A cultural emphasis on four-year degrees has shrunk the technically skilled candidate pool.

The compounding effect is significant. Productivity can drop, safety incidents may rise and top performers often absorb an unsustainable share of the workload.

Attracting and retaining skilled workers remains one of the most persistent challenges in manufacturing, with some surveys showing over 97% of manufacturers cite talent acquisition and retention as a major business issue.

Building a training and development culture

Closing the skills gap starts with a commitment to structured, ongoing training, not one-time onboarding. Effective programmes share several common elements:

Annual learning targets (for example, certification hours or role-based course milestones) to normalise continuous learning

On-the-job training, online courses and industry certifications

Financial incentives for managers who actively foster upskilling cultures

Weekly rotating floor coverage so training happens without halting operations

Pairing newer technicians with experienced workers through structured mentorship programs can accelerate skill transfer and help preserve institutional knowledge before veteran staff retire.

Institutional partnerships help expand the pipeline further. Collaborating with community colleges, trade schools and universities allows organisations to build tailored programmes. Apprenticeship and co-op pathways can help create structured entry points for new talent.

industrial maintenance training programmes offer a ready-made framework for building workforce capability from the ground up. For teams without internal training infrastructure,programmes offer a ready-made framework for building workforce capability from the ground up.

Leveraging technology to upskill teams

Technology can help address the skills gap on two fronts—training delivery and operational support:

E-learning platforms and virtual reality (VR) simulations allow technicians to build hands-on competency without disrupting live operations.

Computerised maintenance management systems (CMMS) can create knowledge repositories that preserve institutional expertise when skilled workers leave.

AI has emerged as one of the most promising tools for workforce challenges. Manufacturers can deploy it to track data, retain knowledge and manage processes automatically.

Manufacturers are increasingly turning to AI-driven tools to manage workforce challenges, with over 80% of large organisations planning investments in advanced workforce management technologies to support skills tracking, retention and planning.

Automation plays a supporting role as well. Machines can handle routine tasks—inspections, data collection and inventory management—freeing workers for higher-skill responsibilities. Automation supplements the workforce rather than replacing it, reducing pressure on teams while the talent pipeline catches up.

Human-machine collaboration as a bridge

As automation expands, worker roles are shifting from manual execution to managing, monitoring and optimising automated systems. That shift requires deliberate preparation. Training should ideally cover three core areas:

Technical proficiency – operating, maintaining and troubleshooting automation tools, including data analysis and predictive maintenance software

Soft skills – communication, teamwork and problem-solving for tech-enabled environments

Succession planning – cross-training and structured knowledge transfer before experienced workers retire

Manufacturers are increasingly deploying robotics to complement human labor. Companies like Amazon, Toyota and Schaeffler are already using advanced and even humanoid robots to handle repetitive, physically demanding tasks, allowing workers to focus on higher-value responsibilities such as troubleshooting and quality control.

Building a Future-Ready Maintenance Workforce

Closing the skills gap requires a layered approach:

Structured training and mentorship programs that build capability from within

Institutional partnerships that expand the talent pipeline

Technology adoption that supports both upskilling and operational continuity

Human-machine collaboration that prepares workers for the production floor of tomorrow

Teams that invest proactively in workforce development can reduce downtime, improve safety and position operations for long-term competitiveness. The gap will not close on its own, but manufacturers who act now can build the resilient, adaptable maintenance teams equipped for modern industrial environments.