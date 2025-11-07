SupraMarine project to connect distant offshore wind farms to land with superconducting system

Air Liquide, CentraleSupélec, Nexans, ITP Interpipe, and RTE have formed a consortium to develop a High-Voltage Alternating Current (HVAC) superconducting power transmission system demonstrator

The SupraMarine project will examine the electrical connection between offshore wind farms and the coastline by using High-Temperature Superconducting (HTS) cables. The superconducting cables are cooled by liquid nitrogen and can transport electricity with near-zero energy loss.

A system of this kind can offer significant advantages for the energy transition by improving the competitiveness of offshore wind power installed away from the coast, compared to a direct current connection. It could contribute to developing the superconductivity industry, as well as help decrease Europe's reliance on imports of electronic equipment.



The technology demonstrator would represent a breakthrough in energy transmission from offshore wind farms by adapting and simplifying certain electrical grid connections. The SupraMarine project would provide an alternative solution to the challenges posed by the expanding offshore wind energy supply chain, whilst also sourcing the majority of its materials from Europe.

The SupraMarine consortium depends on European players who each bring their own expertise to the project:

Air Liquide will provide the cryogenic plants, which feature its Turbo-Brayton technology, critical for maintaining the superconducting state of the cables, and will conduct in-depth studies on the system's thermal performance and oversee its cryogenic operations.

CentraleSupélec, through the GeePs laboratory, will deliver its expertise in experimental platforms and doctoral research student training to overcome scientific barriers.

ITP Interpipe will design the high-insulated rigid Pipe-in-Pipe cryostat envelope.

Nexans will ensure the development of advanced superconducting HVAC cables, junctions, and terminations.

RTE will provide its insights into grid operations to ensure the research aligns with real-world grid integration requirements.

Testing of the demonstrator is planned to take place by 2028.



The SupraMarine project was awarded a €7.3 million grant and is funded by the French State as part of France 2030, operated by ADEME.

