Southco improves EV cabin comfort with anechoic testing services

As the EV industry continues to evolve, a quiet, comfortable driving experience has become a competitive factor in vehicle design, posing the challenge for automakers to balance aesthetics and functionality while ensuring interior components do not disrupt the cabin’s atmosphere

In response, Southco’s Anechoic performance testing can help customers to prevent noise issues from electronic actuation components during the design phase, ensuring products remain silent in real-world applications.

Electronic actuation technology (e-motion) is emerging as a trend in automotive interior design, making vehicles more intelligent and user-friendly. This also means that every detail in the cabin can impact the overall sense of tranquillity.

Southco has embraced this trend by focusing on developing high-quality electronic actuation components, including powered headrests, display mounts, and foldable table systems. Each product has been designed around the principles of intelligence, silence, and user-centric functionality.

This design philosophy is reflected in technical specifications and user experience details: soft seats that contour to the body, headrests that adjust for optimal support, drawers that open silently, and suspended HD screens.

To ensure ideal acoustic performance in real-world applications, Southco has established dedicated soundproof testing facilities and utilised the ArtemiS Suite platform for comprehensive sound and vibration analysis. Products are evaluated across different frequency ranges to uncover acoustic behaviours in detail.

Southco’s testing process is fully customer-oriented and customisable, covering data collection methods, measurement distances, evaluation parameters, and reporting formats. Southco engineers have also undergone training with Head Acoustics, a specialist in acoustic solutions, to ensure every test is precise, standardised, and reliable.

By maintaining strict human-machine separation during testing, Southco can minimise interference and ensure pure results. Reports reveal how sounds originate and dissipate, enabling customers to identify potential noise sources, optimise structural design, accelerate product iterations, and ensure that every electronic actuation component operates in near-silence.

Southco’s service can deliver significant benefits to customers, including:

Rapid feedback mechanisms to enable engineers to optimise designs efficiently.

In-house testing capabilities minimise reliance on third-party laboratories, providing time and cost-saving benefits.

Southco’s processes are aligned with international certifications, including IATF 16949, ISO 9001, and ISO 14001, and it offers fully customisable testing services tailored to specific customer requirements.

Tests can be adjusted for different product types and acoustic specifications, supporting diverse configurations and covering a range of automotive interior applications.

Southco’s anechoic testing services can provide faster turnaround, smoother communication, and better cost control than traditional third-party labs. This can help customers avoid long scheduling delays and paying extra fees.

The company’s testing services enable it to understand product structures and application scenarios, allowing Southco to provide targeted improvement suggestions during the design phase.

Southco’s commitment to anechoic testing goes beyond advanced equipment and standardised processes and includes ongoing technology development and team building.

Through cross-functional collaboration, Southco has developed engineering teams with deep acoustic analysis capabilities who can provide robust technical support to customers.

This “design and testing” approach can help brands to achieve superior acoustic performance in a competitive market. Every test provides the opportunity to listen to the details and safeguard quality through technology. As EVs enter a new era of quality-driven competition, acoustic refinement is becoming a core factor in brand value.