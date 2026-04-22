Smartflyer and H55 enhance electric aviation

Smartflyer has successfully delivered the first batch of Adagio battery modules from H55, marking a key milestone in the development of Smartflyer SFX1 aircraft and a step towards industrialisation and commercial deployment of H55’s certified electric propulsion technologies

For Smartflyer, the delivery is an advancement in the SFX1 Proof of Concept Demonstrator program, enabling the transition from component-level validation to full system integration and testing. For H55, it marks the continued integration of its certification-ready battery systems into active aircraft programs.

The Adagio battery modules will be integrated into the SFX1 Aircraft as part of the next phase of development. This includes comprehensive system-level validation covering propulsion architecture, energy management, and other critical aircraft systems to prepare for the upcoming ground test campaign.

This milestone also reflects the maturity and readiness of H55’s product portfolio. The Adagio battery system has completed all regulator-required certification tests, demonstrating its safety, reliability, and sustainability for integration across a growing range of electric and hybrid-electric aircraft applications.

The SFX1 program is entering an advanced stage of development, with integration activities intensifying across multiple workstreams. Ongoing efforts focus on coordinating installation, calibration, and test readiness to transition into the next milestones. Ground testing of the SFX1 is scheduled for this summer, with the first flight targeted for autumn.

Rolf Stuber, CEO of Smartflyer, said, "Receiving the first Adagio battery modules from H55 is a major milestone for Smartflyer and a key enabler for the next phase of our development program. It also highlights the strength of our collaboration with a partner whose technology is not only innovative but ready for real-world application. Together, we are taking concrete steps toward bringing efficient and sustainable aviation solutions to market."

Rob Solomon, CEO of H55, said, "This delivery marks an important step in bringing H55's certified battery and propulsion solutions into operational aircraft programs. Our collaboration with Smartflyer illustrates how our technology, spanning both electric and hybrid-electric configurations, is moving from development into commercial application, enabling aircraft manufacturers to accelerate their path to flight. We are proud to support the SFX1 program and contribute to the broader adoption of electric and hybrid-electric aviation."