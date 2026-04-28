Smarter NVH End-of-Line testing from HBK to help manufacturers safeguard powertrain quality

Hottinger Brüel & Kjær (HBK) has combined its NVH end-of-line (EoL) testing tool, Discom NVH production testing systems, with its torque measurement technology to help automotive manufacturers enhance their acoustic, vibration, and mechanical performance processes

EoL NVH testing is essential to modern automotive manufacturing as it verifies the acoustic and dynamic behaviour of every unit in production. To support this function, HBK’s NVH EoL solutions have been developed to detect noise, vibration, and functional defects before shipment, ensure high-quality products, and facilitate fast, automated pass/fail decisions. By integrating torque and speed measurement into the NVH test process, HBK can provide manufacturers with additional insight into mechanical behaviour at the EoL.

The T40Lite transducer has been optimised for EoL test benches and can integrate directly into the Discom NVH system to enable combined torque, speed, vibration, and acoustic measurements within a single test setup. This combined approach can support early detection of imbalance, misalignment, and wear, helping prevent downstream quality issues in series production.

Discom by HBK provides a complete EoL testing solution from a single source, integrating sensors, front-end hardware, PC racks, analysis software, and a Big Data/AI interface. The system supports 100% testing of eDrive systems, transmissions, gearboxes, actuators, combustion engines, turbochargers, bearings, and durability applications, delivering reliable, reproducible measurements under real production conditions.