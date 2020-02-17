Should electronics be fixed or replaced?

When an important piece of equipment stops functioning normally, it is an annoying problem that can be potentially costly if a replacement is necessary. At the same time, nobody wants to waste time, energy, and money trying to repair electronics that are unfixable. Knowing when a repair will work or if a replacement is necessary empowers people to make the most informed, cost-effective decision.

Inverters

One of the many benefits of an inverter is how powerful and long-lasting they are. When they stop working, it can be difficult to tell if a repair will solve the problem or if the unit is shot. There are a few key aspects to consider during the diagnosis. First, consider how old the unit is and if it is obsolete parts will probably be harder to find and be more expensive. A new unit might be more cost-effective.

A repair is possible if the inverter is controlling a critical application. A hire drive can relieve the pressure. Motor problems can often be repaired as well. To prevent breakdowns perform regular maintenance.

Multimeters

There are several different tests that can be performed to determine if a multimeter is defective. Begin by lowering the resistance to the lowest setting. Next, touch the black connector to the red connector. The display should read zero resistance.

Another test is to take a new 9V battery and touch the red connector to the positive terminal and the black connector to the negative terminal. The display should read at exactly 9 volts or very close.

The final test is to take a different multimeter that has been confirmed to be functional. Begin by setting the multimeter to a factor of 10 then set the multimeter to 100 ohms. That test can be used on a resister known to be at 500 ohms. For example, take the connectors to each side of the resistor and check the display to see if it displays the correct value or a close number. If a multimeter fails any of these tests it is time for a replacement.

Power converters

Insufficient shore power can be identified by using a clamp-on meter attached to the outside of the cable. The reading should be 110 volts, but no less than 108 or there is a problem. The problem would likely require a replacement.

Blown fuses can be identified using the electrical diagram. Every single fuse needs to be analysed, and if one has blown, then it can be repaired. Professionals should perform this repair because of the high risk of an electrical fire. Ageing batteries and failed cooling fans are both common converter problems that can be repaired.

PC power supplies

To diagnose a failing power supply begin by plugging all components tightly into the computer. Next, power on the PC; if there is no sound and no monitor activity, then it indicates that the power supply has burned out and will need to be replaced. If the computer does power on but takes an excessive amount of time to load, it emits many rapid beeps, computer failures, or spontaneous reboots, then the power supply is likely failing.

Printed circuit boards

An error code is typically displayed when the circuit board is malfunctioning. If there isn't an error code, then continue the diagnosing process by powering down the unit and disconnecting the power supply. Next, remove the panel and visually inspect the board. Many times there is a burnt or melted area that signifies a failure. The circuit board can be sent off for professional repair or a replacement.

Simple diagnostic tests can often reveal an electronic problem and the level of severity. Many problems can be repaired with new parts, but sometimes, a replacement is necessary and a more cost-effective option. The benefit of investing in a replacement is the ability to upgrade to more modern technology and have a longer product life.



