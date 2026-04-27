Schneider Electric's solutions to turn problems into competitive advantages

At Hannover Messe 2026, Schneider Electric, a global energy technology specialist, presented its solutions for the issues caused by rising energy costs, legacy systems stalling progress, and a thinning talent pipeline, adding to the mounting pressure industrial operations are under

Across five areas: Operational Efficiency, Legacy Drag, the Talent Gap, Data and Cybersecurity, and Energy Efficiency, Schneider Electric, Aveva, Etap, and ProLeit demonstrated how the convergance of electrification, open software-defined automation, and industrial AI-powered intelligence is changing the economics and competitiveness of industrial operations.

Gwenaelle Huet, executive vice president, Industrial Automation, Schneider Electric, said, "Industry has been promised transformation for years. What we're showing at Hannover Messe 2026 is something different, real outcomes, at scale, that customers benefit from today. When you converge electrification, open software-defined automation, and AI-powered intelligence, you don't just solve today's challenges, you fundamentally change what's possible for industrial operations."

Schneider Electric’s collaborations at Hannover Messe

Deloitte

Together, Scheider Electric and Deloitte provide the full scope of industrial transformation that digital change demands. The collaboration combines Deloitte’s consulting, change management, and technology servies expertise with Schneider Electric’s domain expertise, AI-enabled OT and software technology that can turn digital ambition into real operational outcomes.

Microsoft

The collaboration between Schneider Electric and Microsoft unveils next-generation agentic manufacturing capabilities. Schneider Electric’s Industrial Copilot, powered by Azure AI, collapses tool and team silos into a closed-loop, software-defined workflow in which specialised AI agents, coordinated by an AI orchestrator, automate routine design decisions, maintain end-to-end traceability, and adapt in real time. Production changes can be completed in hours rather than weeks, reducing engineering time by up to 50%. Featured products include: Azure Arc and Schneider Electric’s EcoStruxure Automation Expert.

Dell Technologies

Schneider Electric and Dell Technologies collaborated at Hannover Messe to demonstrate how organisations across industrial sectors can accelerate their industrial AI journey with secure, scalable infrastructure. The companies presented the entire path from resilient local OT systems powered by ProLeiT, forming the foundation for digital and AI-enabled operations, to AI-ready digital-twin design enabled by Aveva and Nvidia Omniverse for faster planning and reduced deployment risk. Complemented by fast-to-deploy prefabricated modular data centres and architectures developed on Dell Technologies solutions, this collaboration provides a future-ready foundation for industries adopting AI at speed.

HPE

Schneider Electric and HPE showcased virtualised control and open SDA running real automation workloads on standard servers, demonstrating how data centres can become scalable, resilient automation platforms. A first-of-its-kind setup providing scalable, redundant, software-defined automation for next-generation data centres, suitable for operators modernising cooling, HVACC, or industrial infrastructure for AI-era performance.

AWS

At the AWS booth, Schneider Electric demonstrated how open, software-defined automation spans from edge to cloud with EcoStruxure Automation Expert and soft dPAC, running on AWS. The architecture uses Amazon EC2 for cloud-based virtualisation, plus AWS Outposts and AWS IoT Greengrass across edge environments, facilitating the consistent deployment of soft dPAC from edge to cloud. The demo addresses the complexity of deploying and operating automation systems across distributed, heterogeneous environments, demonstrating how vendor-agnostic control, AI-assisted engineering, and unified automation pipelines can reduce latency, simplify architecture, and enable secure, scalable operations.

Customer outcomes

Schneider Electric is working with manufacturers to convert structural pressures into competitive advantage through next-generation electrification, automation, and AI-powered intelligence, delivering results that are live in customer operations.

Royal Avebe, a farmer-owned cooperative, is electrifying heat-intensive processes at its Foxhol facility through a unified power-and-process architecture that provides real-time energy intelligence, dynamic load management, and prosumer capabilities, facilitating the decarbonisation of onsite heat without additional grid capacity. The electrification roadmap contributes to Avebe’s climate targets, including a 30% reduction in emissions by 2030 and a continuous 1.5% annual improvement in energy efficiency.

H2E Power, developers of next-generation green hydrogen systems, is utilising open, software-defined automation and energy technology to transform high-temperature solid-oxide electrolysers into self-optimising assets, reducing degradation, extending system life, and decreasing the cost of green hydrogen production. The system has surpassed 6,000 hours of stable operation and demonstrated just-in-time predictive maintenance, with the potential to cut electricity consumption by up to 10%.

Suez is working with Schneider Electric to help modernise water and waste infrastructure through integrated electrification, automation, and digital solutions, enhancing energy efficiency, operational resilience, and sustainability performance across critical assets.

Evonik and Schneider Electric are collaborating on advanced automation and digital technologies to improve process efficiency and support circular economy innovation in chemical and materials production.

Offers and demos

At Hannover Messe 2026, Schneider Electric presented its latest solutions and live demonstrations, including: