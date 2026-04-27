Schneider Electric's solutions to turn problems into competitive advantages

At Hannover Messe 2026, Schneider Electric, a global energy technology specialist, presented its solutions for the issues caused by rising energy costs, legacy systems stalling progress, and a thinning talent pipeline, adding to the mounting pressure industrial operations are under
Across five areas: Operational Efficiency, Legacy Drag, the Talent Gap, Data and Cybersecurity, and Energy Efficiency, Schneider Electric, Aveva, Etap, and ProLeit demonstrated how the convergance of electrification, open software-defined automation, and industrial AI-powered intelligence is changing the economics and competitiveness of industrial operations.
Gwenaelle Huet, executive vice president, Industrial Automation, Schneider Electric, said, "Industry has been promised transformation for years. What we're showing at Hannover Messe 2026 is something different, real outcomes, at scale, that customers benefit from today. When you converge electrification, open software-defined automation, and AI-powered intelligence, you don't just solve today's challenges, you fundamentally change what's possible for industrial operations."
Schneider Electric’s collaborations at Hannover Messe
Deloitte
Together, Scheider Electric and Deloitte provide the full scope of industrial transformation that digital change demands. The collaboration combines Deloitte’s consulting, change management, and technology servies expertise with Schneider Electric’s domain expertise, AI-enabled OT and software technology that can turn digital ambition into real operational outcomes.
Microsoft
The collaboration between Schneider Electric and Microsoft unveils next-generation agentic manufacturing capabilities. Schneider Electric’s Industrial Copilot, powered by Azure AI, collapses tool and team silos into a closed-loop, software-defined workflow in which specialised AI agents, coordinated by an AI orchestrator, automate routine design decisions, maintain end-to-end traceability, and adapt in real time. Production changes can be completed in hours rather than weeks, reducing engineering time by up to 50%. Featured products include: Azure Arc and Schneider Electric’s EcoStruxure Automation Expert.
Dell Technologies
Schneider Electric and Dell Technologies collaborated at Hannover Messe to demonstrate how organisations across industrial sectors can accelerate their industrial AI journey with secure, scalable infrastructure. The companies presented the entire path from resilient local OT systems powered by ProLeiT, forming the foundation for digital and AI-enabled operations, to AI-ready digital-twin design enabled by Aveva and Nvidia Omniverse for faster planning and reduced deployment risk. Complemented by fast-to-deploy prefabricated modular data centres and architectures developed on Dell Technologies solutions, this collaboration provides a future-ready foundation for industries adopting AI at speed.
HPE
Schneider Electric and HPE showcased virtualised control and open SDA running real automation workloads on standard servers, demonstrating how data centres can become scalable, resilient automation platforms. A first-of-its-kind setup providing scalable, redundant, software-defined automation for next-generation data centres, suitable for operators modernising cooling, HVACC, or industrial infrastructure for AI-era performance.
AWS
At the AWS booth, Schneider Electric demonstrated how open, software-defined automation spans from edge to cloud with EcoStruxure Automation Expert and soft dPAC, running on AWS. The architecture uses Amazon EC2 for cloud-based virtualisation, plus AWS Outposts and AWS IoT Greengrass across edge environments, facilitating the consistent deployment of soft dPAC from edge to cloud. The demo addresses the complexity of deploying and operating automation systems across distributed, heterogeneous environments, demonstrating how vendor-agnostic control, AI-assisted engineering, and unified automation pipelines can reduce latency, simplify architecture, and enable secure, scalable operations.
Customer outcomes
Schneider Electric is working with manufacturers to convert structural pressures into competitive advantage through next-generation electrification, automation, and AI-powered intelligence, delivering results that are live in customer operations.
Royal Avebe, a farmer-owned cooperative, is electrifying heat-intensive processes at its Foxhol facility through a unified power-and-process architecture that provides real-time energy intelligence, dynamic load management, and prosumer capabilities, facilitating the decarbonisation of onsite heat without additional grid capacity. The electrification roadmap contributes to Avebe’s climate targets, including a 30% reduction in emissions by 2030 and a continuous 1.5% annual improvement in energy efficiency.
H2E Power, developers of next-generation green hydrogen systems, is utilising open, software-defined automation and energy technology to transform high-temperature solid-oxide electrolysers into self-optimising assets, reducing degradation, extending system life, and decreasing the cost of green hydrogen production. The system has surpassed 6,000 hours of stable operation and demonstrated just-in-time predictive maintenance, with the potential to cut electricity consumption by up to 10%.
Suez is working with Schneider Electric to help modernise water and waste infrastructure through integrated electrification, automation, and digital solutions, enhancing energy efficiency, operational resilience, and sustainability performance across critical assets.
Evonik and Schneider Electric are collaborating on advanced automation and digital technologies to improve process efficiency and support circular economy innovation in chemical and materials production.
Offers and demos
At Hannover Messe 2026, Schneider Electric presented its latest solutions and live demonstrations, including:
- The European debut of Foxboro SDA: The first open, software-defined DCS, combining Foxboro’s reliability with the EcoStrucure Automation Expert. Decoupling software from hardware accelerates modernisation, simplifies AI integration, and provides high-availability operations for hybrid and continuous process industries.
- Intelligent Drives Portfolio: ATV6100, Altivar APM, Altivar Predict, Altivar Solar, and EcoCare-enhanced HVAS systems- combine advanced motor control with embedded predictive analytics, reducing downtime and optimising energy use.
- Preview of EcoStruxure Foresight: An AI-powered operations platform for the built environment, unifying energy, power, and building management in a single interface. Foresight can reduce vendor complexity, embed AI across the operational lifecycle, and provide real-time correlated data, predictive maintenance and OT cybersecurity.
- Modicon M590 dPAC with EcoStruxure Automation Expert: Software-defined automation, now distributed. The M590 dPAC combines PLC-like control, high-availability redundancy, and edge networking in one device, with dual-core processing, conformal coating, 0–60°C operation, and RSTP ring recovery.
- SCADAPack 470d and 474d with EcoStruxure Automation Expert: Rugged Smart RTUs bringing EcoStruxure Automation Expert to remote operations, merging Smart RTU, PLC-like control, and embedded Linux edge computing in one device.
- SF₆-Free AirSeT Medium Voltage Technology: AirSeT replaces SF₆ with pure air insulation and vacuum interruption, providing safer, cleaner, regulation-ready medium voltage switchgear with built-in connectivity for condition-based maintenance.
- TeSys Tera Profinet: Designed for modern industrial environments, TeSys Tera monitors key motor parameters, including running current, voltage, power, and power factor. Through digital connectivity, it transmits real-time data to automation systems, facilitating enhanced visibility, faster decision-making, and smarter control.
- Intelligent Powertrain: Schneider Electric’s complete electrical distribution architecture, MV switchgear, transformers, LV panels, UPS, drives, and busway- unified through an ETAP digital twin. The solution can simulate power outage response, asset health review, and maintenance planning in real time.
- Integrated Power and Process: A unified power and process solution that optimised the entire asset lifecycle. It can deliver up to 20% lower electrical and Instrumentation and Control CapEx, 10% better process energy performance, 15% less unplanned downtime, and up to 3% improvement in profitability.
- Data Interoperability with Aveva: The Aveva PI Systm, Asset Information Management, and Connect platform unify OT, engineering, and IT data into a single industrial data foundation, connecting to Databricks, Microsoft Fabric, and Snowflake for AI, machine learning, and advanced analytics without custom integrations or data duplication.
- Digital Twin and Cybersecurity for Airport Baggage Handling: Virtual commissioning and real-time tracking in one solution. Pre-deployment scenario testing cuts go-live risk, while full IATA Resolution 753 compliance ensures baggage is tracked across key journey points. Integrated OT cybersecurity provides end-to-end visibility and resilience across the baggage lifecycle.
- Intelligent Building Climate Control with EcoStruxure Automation Expert: Software-defined, occupancy-based airflow control for airports and large public buildings, without requiring traditional PLC. AI-powered infrared detection feeds intelligent variable speed drives, providing up to 30% overall HVAC energy savings and up to 80% savings through optimised cooling.
- SE Advisory Services: Industrial Digital Transformation, expanding on Schneider Electric’s smart factory transformation, addresses operational efficiency, asset performance management, data connectivity, cybersecurity, and sustainability across real customer deployments. An OT cybersecurity simulation demonstrated the consequences of unmanaged cyber risk and how to prevent them.