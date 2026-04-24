Schneider Electric and Deloitte to drive AI-enabled digital transformation for industrial operations

Schneider Electric, a global technology specialist, and Deloitte, a professional services organisation, are collaborating to help customers and clients modernise end-to-end processes across their entire operations and unlock new opportunities

Organisations are facing rising pressure to scale enterprise-wide operations efficiently while maintaining cost control, yet many are still relying on outdated practices that limit their ability to adapt, innovate, and compete in fast-moving markets. This is especially pronounced in asset-intensive industries, where the convergence of AI, IT/OT convergence, and digital platforms is reshaping what is possible.

Facing these challenges and capitalising on opportunities requires more than technology; enterprises need clear strategies, proven methodologies, and trusted ecosystems.

To help organisations achieve enterprise-wide transformation, Schneider Electric and Deloitte are collaborating to bring together Deloitte’s IndustryAdvantage experience, Ascend services delivery platform, and strategy, people, process, and technology transformation, with Schneider Electric’s domain expertise and purpose-built, AI-enabled OT and software technology.

The two will help clients:

Modernise industrial operations with tested IT/OT integration and end-to-end digital transformation

Break free from siloed, legacy systems and better leverage open, software-defined automation platforms

Integrate AI and advanced analytics to accelerate time to value and increase business impact

Build adaptive, future-ready operations that drive efficiency and resilience

Drive change throughout the organisation to encourage adoption and modernisation

Gwenaelle Huet, executive vice president, Industrial Automation at Schneider Electric, said, “Organisations know they need to transform, but many lack a roadmap that unites business strategy with the right digital and OT foundation. By combining our technology leadership with Deloitte’s experience in driving operational excellence and enterprise-wide change, we are giving customers the tools they need to move forward with speed and confidence.”

Ajai Vasudevan, global smart operations leader, Deloitte, said, “True digital transformation is about far more than deploying new tools; it demands a reinvention of how an organisation competes and grows. Deloitte brings the reach and rigour to lead that change end-to-end, across every layer of the enterprise. Paired with Schneider Electric's OT expertise and AI-enabled industrial technology, this collaboration offers clients new ways to transform and provides the operational precision needed to make it real."

This collaboration is a major step toward enabling organisations to innovate faster, operate more sustainably, and scale smarter.

At their respective booths at Hannover Messe 2026, Schneider Electric (Hall 13, Stand C34) and Deloitte (Hall 15, Stand E75) will demonstrate solutions advancing the next generation of manufacturing.