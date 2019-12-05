A PCB printer for the Industry 4.0 era

The BradyPrinter A8500 Label Printer Applicator automates printed circuit board labelling for complete traceability. It prints and applies tiny labels from the firm’s polyimide auto-apply label range that can resist the entire PCB production process.

It works at dimensions of 4mm x 3.18mm labels with a resolution of 600 dpi. It is compatible with most company ERP-systems.

The labels are specifically designed to identify printed circuit boards throughout their production process. The series includes the B-7727 polyimide PCB label developed for auto-apply applications. It stays attached and remains legible in reflow, wave solder and board washing. It can resist temperatures up to 300°C and the powerful chemicals and cleaning processes used in PCB assembly.

It offers industry 4.0-connectivity and is OPC UA ready. Information can be transferred by the BradyPrinter A8500 to the plant control system, which can then initiate the next action.