Optimising weld seams with sensors

The Danish company Inrotech relies on sensors from Micro-Epsilon. A special welding robot, the Inrotech-Crawler, is used to generate an optimal weld seam in fully automated processes. Therefore, the welding processes are calculated in advance. During the welding process, the robot uses the precise measurement values provided by Micro-Epsilon’s powerful laser profile scanners. The scanners combine high precision and a compact design with a low sensor weight.

A scanControl scanner is fixed on the Inrotech-Crawler and detects the geometry of the seam to be welded before the actual welding process starts. These high-precision profile measurements enable the process to be automated.

Based on the optimal exposure time regulation and high resolution, the sensor reliably measures almost any measurement object. Due to its compact, lightweight design with integrated controller, the laser profile scanner is ideally suited to this measurement task.

Various connection possibilities offered by the SDK (Software Development Kit) enable the customer to directly transmit the profile data calibrated to their own software via scanControl DLL.

The Weldlogic technology from Inrotech then calculates, among other things, the number of welding processes, the position of the weld seams, the weld speed and the oscillation width. Directly after the calculation, the Crawler automatically performs the welding process.