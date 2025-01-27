Old but gold: The importance of personnel tracking systems

Michal Wozniakowski-Zehenter discusses the role of a well-established personnel tracking system in today’s offshore oil and gas industry safety.

Safety and efficiency of operations are the most important things in the offshore oil and gas industry. The environment is hazardous, full of extreme weather conditions, isolation, and possible high-risk incidents such as blowouts, fires and leaks. Personnel tracking and efficient managing of operations become critical tasks in such an environment. One traditional yet effective method of managing personnel on offshore installations is the T-Card system. This system is not new; it has been in many offshore operations for decades. Like any system, though, there are pros and cons.

UNDERSTANDING THE T-CARD SYSTEM

The T-Card system is a simple manual system for tracking personnel on offshore installations. It gets its name from the cards in a T-shape that are used in the system. Each card represents a worker and carries the worker’s name, position, and other useful information. These cards are slotted into a rack or board, often located in some central and accessible place on the installation. Cards can be moved or marked in some fashion to indicate whether the worker is at work, not at work, at some particular worksite, or engaged with specific tasks.

The T-Card system is appreciated for its simplicity and straightforwardness. It does not require advanced technologies or much infrastructure; hence, it is easy to establish and use. One would just move his or her card to the corresponding slot or appropriate section according to his or her current status. In this case, it allows one at first glance to understand who is on installation, their location, and their current activity. This simplicity makes system a popular choice in an environment where electronic systems may not be reliable or feasible because of technological limitations, harsh environmental conditions, or cost constraints.

ADVANTAGES OF THE T-CARD SYSTEM

The main advantage of this system is that it is simple and straightforward. It depends on no electronic gadgets, no internet facility, or any sophisticated software. Hence, under offshore conditions, too, it’s very reliable due to failure resulting from worst weather conditions, faulty equipment, or power failures. The fact that the T-Card System is manual means it doesn’t fall under the increasingly pervasive cyber threats that internet-based systems of the modern age do. Where safety is paramount, such as it needs to be in such an industry, this can be a big plus for a manual system.

The other added advantage is the transparent, on-the-spot picture of personnel during installation. In case of an emergency, such a facility becomes vital for ascertaining the presence and absence of anyone and where they were last seen. This becomes very important in cases of fire, blowout, or abandonment, where every second counts as rapidly accounting for personnel. The T-Card system can be especially useful in remote areas where digital systems may have limited connectivity or when power is lost.

Yet another point in its favour is that the system is cost-effective. Unlike electronic systems, which demand highly priced hardware and software and require expensive maintenance and training, the T-Card system does not have high initial set-up costs or recurring maintenance expenses. The materials include T-shaped cards and a rack or a board, fairly inexpensive and seldom needing replacement or upgrading. Hence, this proves to be highly economically viable in smaller operations or installations with a shoestring budget.

It is a highly flexible and adaptable system. The system can be tailored to suit particular needs of an installation or operation. Colour-coding of cards, labelling with different information, and various configurations make the card suitable for a specific application in personnel tracking. This, again, enables the adaptability of the system to work in conjunction with other safety and operation management systems, making it more functional in complicated environments.

DISADVANTAGES OF THE SYSTEM

Though providing certain advantages, the system also entails a few possible disadvantages. The main problem is that the method tends to depend too much on manual entry and human intervention. It would require people to remember card movements and report status changes accurately for the whole system to work. Working in such a busy, high-pressure environment as an offshore installation, personnel may forget to update their cards or, worse still, deliberately manipulate the system to suit their convenience. This immediate dependence upon human behaviour introduces the possibilities of mistakes, omissions, and inaccuracies that can so easily defeat the overall system’s effectiveness.

The system also does not scale very well, which is a major drawback. The T Card system might be fairly workable on smaller installations with a limited personnel roster, but in larger installations where hundreds of workers are employed, the system starts to become very cumbersome and laborious to apply. As the number of personnel increases, the administration and maintenance of the card system become ever-more complex. It will involve much time in updating and finding particular cards individually; hence, the system will be less effective and could also affect general operational safety.

Moreover, there are intrinsic limitations in the type of data that the system can show: where electronic systems can support analytics, trend analysis, and automatic reporting, for instance, the T-Card system can present just a static picture of the personnel at any moment in time. It is not able to track the movement over time, analyse patterns, or provide current information in such a manner as to add something new to improvement in decision-making and operational efficiency. This limitation can be a significant disadvantage in an industry where data-driven decisions are increasingly important for optimising safety, productivity, and cost-effectiveness.

Apart from that, another serious drawback is the system’s unsuitability in emergencies when an immediate evacuation or rescue has to be arranged. In cases of emergencies, personnel may not get the time to correct updates on their cards. The result may be chaos and delay in the accounting process for all the personnel involved, and this can have serious consequences if it involves a high-risk environment. In such cases, the inability to have real-time data and possibly the error from a human intervention may severely curtail the effectiveness of the T Card system.

AVAILABLE SOLUTIONS

Though the T-Card system presents disadvantages, solutions that can help ease these issues and make the system more effective as a whole are available. The easiest approach would be regular training and reinforcement that informs personnel about the importance of updating their cards correctly. Operators can reduce the chances of errors and omissions by building a safety culture of accountability in which accurate personnel tracking is recognized as playing a very important role. Likewise, regular drills and exercises can instil good habits and ensure that personnel know what to follow in case of an emergency. Integrating the T-Card system with digital solutions could complement the scalability issue. For example, this can be further developed into a hybrid system whereby the backup or secondary system would be an electronic tracking system with the T-Card system. This will provide the reliability and simplicity of the T-Card system while reaping some benefits from enhanced data capabilities and scalability of digital systems. This will, in turn, enable operators to develop a more robust and versatile solution for personnel tracking by merging the strengths of both systems.

On the other hand, technological advances also hint at possible solutions for the data limitations of the system. One such method could include RFID tags or QR codes on T-cards that allow electronic tracking of movements while retaining the simplicity of the manual system. Personnel would swipe their cards at various checkpoints or stations, thereby recording their movements and activities in real time. The information thus obtained logs automatically and can be analysed for detailed insight into personnel behaviour, operational efficiency and safety performance.

For emergency response, it may be appropriate for operators to develop protocols that do not wholly and entirely rely on the T-Card system for personnel accounting. This could be taken to an advanced level where the system is incorporated with other emergency response tools, such as digital muster lists, automated headcounts, or electronic tracking systems. This would ensure that in case the T-Card system fails or is compromised, there is another mechanism for the accounting of

all personnel at speed and within the minimum percentage of discrepancies.

Improvement in its physical design and layout can also help overcome certain disadvantages. Locating the T-Card rack or board, for example, in a central position that is easily accessible could help personnel remember to update their cards. Besides, the cards could be enlarged to become more easily readable or in different colours for distinct roles or departments to reduce any likelihood of misunderstandings in using the system.

In any case, operators may institute routine checks or audits to ensure proper observance and uniformity of the system. The use of technology in improving communication and coordination is equally important as it would help mitigate some of the weaknesses of the T-Card system, for example, the playing of radios, public address systems, or even implementation of tools used in digital communications to remind personnel about card changes or present current updates during any emergency situation to work better with the system. To reduce some of the issues with the T-Card System, preparation for an appropriate and clear communication scheme should be in order, and all personnel should be informed about it.

TAKEAWAY

Over the years, the T-Card system has proved to be a reliable, low-cost method for personnel tracking offshore inshore installation in the oil and gas industry. This simplicity and ease of use, added to its reliability in hostile environments, render it extremely useful in situations where electronic systems cannot be used or prove feasible and reliable. However, the system has a host of disadvantages. These include reliance upon manual input, the system not lending itself to scaling up, and the lack of real-time data tracking capabilities.

Knowing these limitations and introducing potential solutions, such as frequent training, hybrid systems, enhancement of technology, better design, and communication, will lessen the identified disadvantages of the system that operators perceive. Inversely, they may maximise their total effectiveness. As the search for offshore oil and gas continues to expand, the balance between traditional methods and modern technology holds the key to maintaining safety, efficiency, and productivity across operations.

The T-Card System, if put into practice effectively, can continue to be a valued component of the overall personnel management approach in the demanding and changeable environment of offshore oil and gas.