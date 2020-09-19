Now you can reserve a flight on an electrical air taxi

Volocopter is now taking bookings for the first electrical air taxi flights. CEO Florian Reuter explained, “Based on our public test flights and regulatory achievement record, we have paved the way to make electric flight in cities common in just a few years. With the start of reservations, we now invite our supporters and innovators around the world to join us and be amongst the first to experience this new and exciting form of mobility.” The test flights took place at Stuttgart, at Helsinki's international airport and over Singapore's Marina Bay.

There’s 1,000 tickets up for grabs at €300 each, but for now a 10% deposit will be enough to reserve. Chief Commercial Officer Christian Bauer added, “While the final certification for air taxis is still pending, we do have a detailed realistic timeline to launch commercial VoloCity flights in the next 2-3 years. Moreover, those who reserve now can receive the latest updates about our progress and the commercial launch plan.”

Since the 2011 start, the company has become the only eVTOL operator to to receive Design Organisation Approval (DOA) from the European Aviation Safety Agency.