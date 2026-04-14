Nordic Marine Power achieves DNV certification with Dukosi cell monitoring solution

Dukosi's Cell Monitoring System (DKCMS) has enabled Nordic Marine Power (NMP) to achieve DNV certification for its PowerStack battery system.

NMP’s PowerStack is a flexible and scalable battery system with Dukosi’s chip-on-cell monitoring and near-field contactless communication, providing improved power density, extended cycle life and meeting the safety and reliability requirements for marine applications.

Joseph Notaro, chief revenue officer at Dukosi, said, “Energy storage solutions for Marine applications present their own unique challenges, and battery safety, quality, and reliability are of paramount concern. Specialising in advanced battery systems for the maritime industry, NMP quickly recognised the advantages of Dukosi’s chip-on-cell technology with C-SynQ and concluded with their own internal test1 the benefits of temperature measurement on every cell in providing the higher level of safety required for onboard energy storage systems. We’re extremely proud that NMP’s PowerStack with DKCMS has achieved type approval for installation on all vessels classed by DNV.”

Jonas Roald Nordstrand, CEO of NMP, said, “One of the key concerns in marine applications is safety. Dukosi’s novel contactless battery architecture uniquely provides per-cell temperature sensing that improves safety compared to legacy systems. Having a Dukosi Cell Monitor chip on each cell gives us greater real-time insights into every cell’s behaviour, which has allowed us to accelerate achieving DNV certification. Their chip-on-cell technology with C-SynQ simplifies integration into our battery systems, while also providing valuable design flexibility, allowing us to streamline production to meet tight deadlines with confidence.”

DNV certification is a globally recognised, independent third-party assessment for safety, quality, and reliability, ensuring compliance with international standards and industry-specific regulations. Achieving DNV type approval confirms that the PowerStack battery system complies with stringent maritime, offshore, and industrial standards for safety, reliability, and environmental regulations.

The electrification of maritime applications, including marine vehicles and new innovations such as submerged data centres and offshore battery energy storage, makes high-performance batteries an essential component of the design.

DKCMS can accurately relay each cell’s operational temperature and voltage to the BMS, synchronously and with deterministic latency. With continuous monitoring of each cell’s state, overtemperature events can be detected earlier than in legacy systems, and the BMS processor can be alerted, even when it is in deep sleep mode.

To further support battery development for marine applications and meet DNV safety standards, Dukosi technology can help streamline platform-level compliance, reducing development costs and accelerating time-to-market.