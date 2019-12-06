subscribe
 

Transport - Automotive

News from the Polestar factory

6th December 2019


Polestar has created the production tooling in China, in preparation for customer deliveries in 2020. This second prototype phase is designed to prove vehicle integrity. 

“Polestar 2 tooling trial prototypes are now rolling off the final production line in the Luqiao factory, and so nearing series production,” commented Thomas Ingenlath, Chief Executive Officer of Polestar. “Cars will be with customers in the first half of 2020, as planned. We will continue to make good on our promises.”

Also in China, Polestar 1 customer cars are rolling off the production line at the Chengdu facility which was inaugurated in August. Designed by Snøhetta, the facility continues to develop.

The next milestone in Polestar’s journey is the opening of a test track within the grounds of the factory. Dedicated to vehicle development and quality assurance, the track reduces the amount of transport required for vehicle assessment. This step to diminish the associated environmental footprint is another part of the brand’s promise to accelerate the shift to sustainable mobility across the industry.


Tags: 
Evs


