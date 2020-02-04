New waste generator can be up and running in a day

Enexor BioEnergy has announced the release of its Bio-CHP technology, the Bio-200, a modular and scalable system that converts almost any organic waste into on-site energy. Customer installations will commence in Q2 starting in the United States, with strategic markets in the Caribbean, Asia, Africa and Europe to follow.

The Bio-200 is small-scale (75 kW power, 125 kW thermal), modular unit. Designed to withstand hurricane-force winds, it provides 24/7 continuous renewable power ideally suited for microgrids as it integrates well with intermittent renewable energy sources, such as solar and wind. Installed and commissioned within one day, multiple systems can be installed side-by-side to generate up to 2.0 mW of combined power. It is fuelled by a blend of on-site or locally sourced organic materials. Fuel sources can uniquely include a vast array of combinations – food waste, agricultural waste, sawdust, biosolids, paper, cardboard, wood chips, animal waste, and spent grains.

Founded in 2015, the Nashville suburb-based start-up developed its patented, direct combustion technology using a state-of-the-art microturbine technology that delivers a very low levelised cost of energy (LCOE). In addition to the economic benefits, each system offsets up to 2,200 metric tons of CO 2 e emissions annually.

"We have developed an on-site, distributed renewable energy system that will transform the way businesses look at their organic waste. With our Bio-CHP systems, customers can now redirect their organic waste away from landfills to generate clean, renewable energy on-site. Our very low LCOE enables us to install Bio-CHP systems using a unique Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) partnership model. This eliminates upfront customer capital-outlay, delivering immediate cost savings unlike typical on-site energy projects" said Lee Jestings, Founder and CEO.