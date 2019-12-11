New prototype chassis from Tecosim

Tecosim UK, along with its engineering partners, has developed a new prototype chassis, made of aluminium, designed to benefit manufacturers due to its light weight and scalable construction.

The Tecosim team identified a common pain point in vehicle design with traditional steel or alloy frames and worked on the solution together with Gerber Engineering, Corum Technology and Delta Motorsport. There has been significant interest in this promising innovation.

Understanding the potential needs of customers, Tecosim designed the prototype to be ready for full autonomy as well as being able to use both steer and drive by wire technology. The concept features a ‘flat top’ to provide maximum flexibility for the driver, passenger and luggage locations. At a time when companies are increasingly climate-conscious, the lighter frame design will also benefit the environmental impacts of vehicle design and assembly.

Anthony Parker, the Lead Project Engineer who runs the project, said, “Commonly the design and development of a chassis structure is repeated many times until it meets all the criteria required. Our team noticed that this process is transferable across many applications and that there is a strong business case in developing something that will ease this process.

We have enjoyed collaborating on this project with other industry experts and the concept is a real testament to joining minds together to achieve a common goal.”

Following on from the initial success, Tecosim has produced a second prototype which is being built into a running driving demonstrator by Delta Motorsport and is expected soon. With commercial discussions already underway, the future for this innovative project is bright and could help the automotive industry significantly.