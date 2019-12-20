New NVH simulator from Brüel & Kjær

Brüel & Kjær Sound & Vibration Measurement has released an update to its NVH (Noise, Vibration and Harshness) simulator software – the only experiential virtual prototyping software of its kind.

The new NVH Simulator 2019.0 is the most significant update ever, including a completely new modern interface and dozens of new features and efficiency improvements to enable faster model builds and easier usage.

Users will experience easier and faster creation of NVH virtual prototypes from any combination of multiple types of CAE (computer-aided engineering) data and test-based measurement data from multiple sources. This release also brings the capability of software-in-the-loop (SIL) and hardware-in-the-loop (HIL) interfacing.

The software interface has been enhanced with drag-and-drop model creation, new displays, simplified controls and expanded data review and visualisation tools, which guarantee a smooth and efficient workflow.

It is the foundation for the driver-in-the-loop Desktop NVH Simulator, Full-vehicle NVH Simulator, On-road Vehicle Simulator and Exterior Sound Simulator.

NVH are amongst the most important elements vehicle manufacturers use to convey character, refinement and a sense of quality to customers. The NVH Simulator software enables automakers to create and evaluate virtual NVH prototypes, saving millions on every vehicle programme and shaving months off development time. Automotive engineers, managers and executives can drive and interact with these virtual prototypes just like a real car, understand the sound and vibration characteristics of the vehicle long before physical parts are available.



