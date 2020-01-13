New Nord app monitors drive performance

The Nordcon app and the Nordac access BT Bluetooth stick for all Nord electronic components can be used for drive monitoring via a dashboard, analysis via an oscilloscope function and parameterisation of Nord drive systems. The dashboard-based visualisation can be used for monitoring and fault diagnosis.

In stand-alone operation, it can also be used for backup and recovery of drive parameters. They can be used with decentralised frequency inverters as well as control cabinet inverters like the new Nordac Pro SK 500P.

The Bluetooth stick is used directly on the frequency inverter. Users therefore have practical access to the drive data and remain in full control. It can also be used without the app, for example to save parameter data. If the frequency inverter is damaged or if the drive has to be replaced, the original parameters can be easily uploaded from the stick. Parameter transfer between a drive and a PC is also possible. The app is available for iOS and Android operating systems in the App Store or in Google Play.