New material from CRP for High Speed Sintering

CRP Technology has launched Windform P2, a glass fibre-reinforced thermoplastic polyamide material for the High Speed Sintering process.

Engineer Franco Cevolini, CRP Technology CTO and VP, stated: “Windform P2 is the second polymer from P-LINE, the new Windform range of materials for high speed production-grade 3D printing, introduced on the market less than a year ago." Compared to Windform P1, which is the first material from the family, it is distinguished by increased stiffness (Windform P2 Tensile Modulus is 2925.20 MPa; Windform P1 is 1960.60 MPa), combined with high tensile strength (39.24 MPa, Windform P2).

Cevolini explained, “This is a very important property. Windform P2 is stiffer than Windform P1 because it is reinforced (Windform P1 is not). Most of the reinforced materials for similar technologies currently on the market show a decrease in the tensile strength property. My staff and I have been able to preserve the high tensile strength in Windform P2."

It is an insulating material (CTI rating of 600) and it is also suitable for manufacturing components with detailed resolution. It’s designed for the production of small functional prototypes, end-use parts requiring high stiffness across a variety of sectors, like electrical enclosures and housing for electronics and automotive parts for interiors.



