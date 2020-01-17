New IIoT system monitors corrosion in pipelines

Emerson has introduced The Plantweb Insight Inline Corrosion application to provide the oil and gas industry real-time interpretation and analysis of critical data that helps prioritise maintenance and make informed integrity decisions.

It delivers field data from the Roxar wireless corrosion transmitters, providing valuable insight into instrument health and process corrosivity. It offers alerts on preset thresholds for severe corrosivity, probe lifespan for electric resistance (ER) probes, low battery levels and more. The dashboard displays an intuitive heatmap with intelligence on corrosivity of fluid levels based on the NACE standard.

This latest Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT)-based application seamlessly integrates into existing wireless infrastructures and delivers field data as frequently as once every 15 minutes. By keeping operators updated on changing conditions remotely, the application allows personnel to make fewer manual inspections in the field, thereby minimising their exposure to hazardous areas.

This new application is the latest addition to a scalable and secure portfolio of technologies, software and services that provide relevant personnel with enhanced insight to drive operational excellence. Easily integrated with a variety of WirelessHART gauges and remote field sensors, Plantweb Insight applications combine continuous, real-time data harvested from Emerson’s Pervasive Sensing technologies with predictive analytics to give maintenance and operations personnel actionable, up-to-date process information in any location.