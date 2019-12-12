New fuel cell monitor from Smart Testsolutions

Smart Testsolutions has launched a product specifically for use in fuel cell series vehicles. The CVM G5S blends seamlessly into the product family for voltage monitoring of fuel cells, batteries and electrolysis applications from the Stuttgart specialist, taking into account in particular economic and operational requirements.

Smart recently introduced the fifth generation of its cell voltage detection systems. This is optimised for use in research and development applications. The CVM G5S, on the other hand, is intended for use in production vehicles. The performance features are limited to the range of functions actually required in series production. In addition, the CVM G5S single-board solution offers a cost advantage due to the number of items. Also it is more robust in continuous operation.

Like the fifth-generation CVM modules, the CVM G5S measurement modules can be used at ambient temperatures up to 105 degrees and are equipped with wide-range input for the supply voltage of 4.5 to 32 volts. They can be operated directly from a 12 or 24 volt network. A measuring module can record and monitor up to 200 single cell voltages synchronously, the modules can be cascaded.

"With CVM G5S, we are expanding our offer in the field of cell voltage monitoring meaningfully towards the use in production vehicles. Our customers profit from the common toolchain of our products,” commented Markus Schuster, Business Development Manager e_Cell Electronics. This joint toolchain enables a direct transition from research and development to series production without any integration effort.

The toolchain includes, for example, the controller module with a web-based, intuitively operable user interface. This allows users to visualise several hundred channels in parallel and thus observe, for example, fuel cell stacks in real time. Another advantage of the web interface is that it makes the whole monitoring system independent of the PC. All that is needed is a terminal on which a browser is running, while the entire CVM software runs on the controller module of the CVM system. The data transmission can be wireless via WLAN.