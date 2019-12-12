New economical mini excavator from Cat

The new Cat 306 CR Mini Hydraulic Excavator marks Caterpillar’s entry in the 6 tonne class offering. Designed with an improved customer experience in mind, it is built for simplified maintenance with extended service intervals. It comes with standard exclusive features like Stick Steer and a new LCD monitor. It shares a similar controls layout and common components with the full line of Cat Next Generation mini excavators to simplify training, offer quick adaptation for operation and lower owning/operating costs.

The 306 CR delivers a maximum dig depth of 4,110 mm (162 in) and 7,175 kg (15,821 lb) maximum operating weight when equipped with the sealed and pressurised cab. A canopy alternative to the pressurised cab will be available for customers next year. Built with a swing boom, this Next Generation mini excavator’s compact radius design provides a low 1,475 mm (58 in) tail swing with counterweight for working close to obstructions.

The machine’s fuel-saving, load-sensing hydraulic system with an electronically controlled variable-displacement piston pump generates 151 L/min (40 gal/min) hydraulic oil flow. It offers the hydraulic capacity for increased travel performance and higher digging forces than competitive units.

The Cat C2.4 turbo diesel engine rated at 41.7 kW (55.9 net hp) powers the excavator and meets EU Stage V emission standards. Automatic engine idle and shutdown features help to save on fuel consumption.

