New DC power supply from EA

Powerful, safe and inexpensive - the growing demands placed on modern batteries and accumulator systems present manufacturers with major challenges. On the one hand, their systems have to convince with more performance, service life and safety; on the other hand, end consumers expect products that offer an attractive purchase price and energy-efficient operation.

The market for batteries and accumulator systems is currently experiencing dynamic growth. A glance at the number of electric cars on the road worldwide shows that the demand for highly efficient batteries is increasing: since 2015, the total number of electric cars delivered has grown from around 1.3 million to almost 3.2 million vehicles in 2017. But other industries, such as the renewable energy sector, are also growing steadily. In order for manufacturers to secure decisive market shares in this intensified competitive situation, they must develop and produce efficiently. Modern bidirectional DC power supplies like the new EA-PSB 10000 30kW from EA play a central role in this.

The new PSB 10000 30kW offers twice as much power as its predecessor series with only a third more volume. In interconnected operation even a total output of up to 1.92 MW can be operated in parallel. As this is also a programmable bidirectional DC power supply unit, users benefit from far-reaching options for displaying different operating conditions.



If, for example, energy storage devices need to be charged and discharged at different power levels in order to test them, this can be done with just one device. In this context, the autoranging function is particularly valuable. Here, the programmable bidirectional source has the ability to provide an increased current at a reduced output voltage. When discharging, for example, a high-voltage battery, the energy is fed back directly into the grid with an efficiency of up to 96 per cent.

The PSB 10000 30kW as a single device takes over the function of both a power supply unit (i.e. the source) and an electronic load (sink). This results in significant advantages for users. The device can operate either as a sink or source and can also switch seamlessly between the two operating modes without any loss of time, which means maximum efficiency. As a further added value, users only have to take into account central factors such as acquisition costs, space requirements, maintenance and the integration of test software for a single device.