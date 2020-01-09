New 48” TFT-LCD for transportation projects

The SSD4805-Y from the Spanpixel (LCD resizing) series is the latest from Litemax. The 48” TFT-LCD display offers a very wide screen, suitable for sunlight readability and displaying informative messages, promotional content and high resolution imagery.

Standard LCD displays come with standard aspect ratios, which would not fit in spaces such as on-board train cars, taxi tops and much more. The 48” wide screen features an aspect ratio of 16:4 and resolution of 3840 x 720. The screen works to 1000nits and has improved power efficiency LED backlighting.

The new model has an operating temperature of 0°C ~ 50°C making it suitable for an enclosed environment like transportation displays.

It measures 1223 x 253.4 x 72.2mm with a viewing angle of 178° (H), 178° (V). Available interfaces via AD board are DVI, HDMI and DP.