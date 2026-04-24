MMD and CiDi to provide autonomous material handling for mining operations

MMD Group has signed a Memorandum of Agreement with CiDi to integrate advanced autonomous-driving technology into the TraxIQ platform, enabling a new approach to material handling

Under the agreement, MMD is to continue leading the global commercialisation and deployment of the TraxIQ system, while CiDi will provide the autonomous driving hardware and software, including the sensing and compute systems that comprise the TraxIQ platform. The agreement also includes the provision of retrofit kits to make compatible mining equipment autonomous.

The partnership reflects a move toward an integrated, system-level approach to material movement, enabling mining operations to move beyond the constraints of traditional equipment-led models. The TraxIQ system combines modular equipment, advanced energy strategies, and autonomous control systems, creating a more flexible, scalable, and efficient approach to mining operations.

The companies will focus on further validating the technology in global mining environments, expanding on existing operational experience from deployments across China, while advancing the development of the TraxIQ autonomous material handling system.

Martin Vorster, group managing director of MMD Group, said, “TraxIQ represents a new approach to material movement. By combining MMD’s materials handling expertise with CiDi’s advanced autonomy technology, we are enabling the deployment of autonomous handling systems that improve operational efficiency, reduce energy consumption, and support the transition to more scalable and efficient operations.”

Dr Ma Wei, co-founder of CiDi, said, “We are delighted to announce this agreement. Together, we are developing an intelligent system that integrates autonomy with the physical flow of material through the mine. The agreement establishes a framework for long-term collaboration as the TraxIQ platform progresses toward deployment and commercialisation across global mining markets.”