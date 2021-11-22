Meeting mining needs

Five powerful upgrades to new Stage V Tier 4F D16 engine will aid work in demanding environments

Earlier this year, Volvo Penta launched its new Stage V/Tier 4F certified D16 off-road engine – the company’s most powerful versatile engine to date. This 16-litre engine has been designed to meet the needs of customers working across demanding environments such as mining. Here are five of its outstanding features.

Increased Power

The Volvo Penta D16’s dual-stage turbo system delivers high performance across the operational range, providing high torque at both low and high engine speeds. This enables the engine to meet the requirements of multiple applications, without operators having to compromise between performance and torque. For example, in mining, customers can benefit from both high power and high torque, leading to increased productivity. In agriculture, where the requirement is often for high torque at low rpm, the engine is optimised for low fuel consumption.

10% Cut In Fuel Consumption

The engine is based on proven technologies within the Volvo Group that have undergone millions of hours of testing and real-world use. Its versatile performance delivery, response, and highly efficient combustion have been proven in real-world applications to help customers reduce their fuel consumption by up to 10% when compared with the previous model.

Improved Environmental Performance

The Volvo Penta D16’s reliable exhaust after-treatment system (EATS) has been designed to use selective catalytic reduction (SCR) technology only, removing the need for exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) and a diesel particulate filter (DPF). The optimised EATS design ensures high uptime and low total cost of ownership.

High Altitude Performance

The dual turbo technology and efficient combustion system also help the engine to achieve excellent performance at high altitude. At an altitude of 2,500m, it delivers the same performance as it does at sea level.

Built To Run

Built on the dependable in-line six-cylinder design, the new engine has been developed to produce smooth operation with low noise levels. A durable, compact base engine that’s easy to install, it is built to run. With easily accessible service points, the industrial engine is simple to maintain and now has an extended oil service interval from 500 to 1,000 hours.

The 16-litre D16 (TWD1683VE) diesel engine delivers 585kW of power at 1,900rpm, and a maximum torque of 3,650Nm at 1,200rpm.