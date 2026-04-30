Loop 3D launches next-gen 3D printer setting new benchmark in high-speed AM

Loop 3D Additive Manufacturing have launched the Loop Pro X+ Turbo Gen2, a next-generation 3D printer designed to redefine throughput, consistency, and scalability in industrial 3D printing
Developed from the iF Design Award 2025-winning system and validated through thousands of production hours, Gen2 is a performance-driven upgrade for manufacturers who desire speed and quality without compromise.
Created for large-format production and high-density batch manufacturing, the printer allows maximum output per cycle, closing the gap between prototyping and true serial production.
The platform is designed for the continuous manufacturing of high-performance fibre-reinforced polyamides, including Dynamide materials, to provide strong, lightweight end-use parts for real-world applications. With Dynamide GF, vapour smoothing produces sealed, water-resistant surfaces without coating or painting.
The Gen2 introduces a range of engineering upgrades, including:
- Servo-driven H-Bot architecture delivering extreme acceleration, precision, and repeatability.
- Reinforced motion system for unmatched stability at high speed.
- High-flow, high-power printhead enabling sustained, high-rate extrusion.
- Lightweight kinematics that reduce inertia and unlock faster cycle times.
- Integrated filament sensing for uninterrupted, automated production.
- Modular electronics platform designed for uptime, serviceability, and future expansion.
Erkan Ustaoglu said, “The Gen2 is built for one purpose: production. Every subsystem has been engineered to push speed, reliability, and consistency to the next level. This is where additive manufacturing stops prototyping, and starts delivering at scale.”