Loop 3D launches next-gen 3D printer setting new benchmark in high-speed AM

Loop 3D Additive Manufacturing have launched the Loop Pro X+ Turbo Gen2, a next-generation 3D printer designed to redefine throughput, consistency, and scalability in industrial 3D printing

Developed from the iF Design Award 2025-winning system and validated through thousands of production hours, Gen2 is a performance-driven upgrade for manufacturers who desire speed and quality without compromise.

Created for large-format production and high-density batch manufacturing, the printer allows maximum output per cycle, closing the gap between prototyping and true serial production.

The platform is designed for the continuous manufacturing of high-performance fibre-reinforced polyamides, including Dynamide materials, to provide strong, lightweight end-use parts for real-world applications. With Dynamide GF, vapour smoothing produces sealed, water-resistant surfaces without coating or painting.

The Gen2 introduces a range of engineering upgrades, including:

Servo-driven H-Bot architecture delivering extreme acceleration, precision, and repeatability.

Reinforced motion system for unmatched stability at high speed.

High-flow, high-power printhead enabling sustained, high-rate extrusion.

Lightweight kinematics that reduce inertia and unlock faster cycle times.

Integrated filament sensing for uninterrupted, automated production.

Modular electronics platform designed for uptime, serviceability, and future expansion.

Erkan Ustaoglu said, “The Gen2 is built for one purpose: production. Every subsystem has been engineered to push speed, reliability, and consistency to the next level. This is where additive manufacturing stops prototyping, and starts delivering at scale.”