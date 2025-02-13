Liquid petroleum gas: Fuelling the future of energy

Rory Duncan, Oil and Gas Business Manager at Pall Corporation, explains how optimising this fuel source though filtration will help meet demand

In the face of escalating geopolitical tensions and climate change pressures, governments around the world are re-evaluating their energy mix. The need to assess evolving challenges will see global leaders meet in April in London at the International Summit on the Future of Energy Security held by the International Energy Agency. Discussions are expected to focus on risk preparedness and mitigation with the aim of ensuring that global energy requirements can be secured at affordable prices for industry and consumers.

To enable supply chain resilience alongside a transition to cleaner energy production, it is vital that decision-makers accelerate the use of appropriate technology. Without pursuing new approaches to tackle these issues, there is a risk that nations and organisations could be stuck in a cycle where supply and demand are not aligned.

LPG as a versatile fuel source

One option that political leaders must consider is how to scale up production of liquid petroleum gas (LPG). LPG is recognised as a viable alternative to traditional fossil fuels as it can be used in many energy-intensive applications, providing a cleaner and more efficient energy source.

In industrial settings LPG can be used where high temperatures are required, such as in the production of glass and ceramics, chemicals, textiles, and in some farming processes. In the commercial and residential sectors, it serves as a reliable fuel for heating and cooking. Additionally, LPG is gaining traction in the automotive industry as a cleaner alternative to gasoline and diesel.

From an environmental perspective, it produces less carbon dioxide, nitrogen oxide and particulate matter than coal and oil. In terms of a life cycle assessment, research shows that LPG produces around two-thirds of the overall CO 2 emissions compared to coal. It has a high calorific value, so can provide more energy per unit than other fuels. It can also be stored and transported easily and is therefore more versatile than fuels that require large infrastructure.

Challenges in LPG production

Around 60% of LPG is produced through the extraction of natural gas and oil, with the remaining 40% from the refining of crude oil or from renewable and waste materials. Despite its advantages as an energy source, the production of LPG is not without challenges. One of the primary issues – as is found in all fuel production – is the presence of contaminants that can affect the quality of the final product. Impurities such as sulphur compounds, water, and particulates can cause corrosion, reduce combustion efficiency, and lead to operational issues in downstream applications. The filtering out of contaminants is therefore crucial to ensure the purity and performance of LPG.

One advanced method of filtration comprises a coreless element with overlaid, crescent-shaped pleat media, that can handle high-flow throughput of more than 115,000 litres per minute. The configuration creates an efficient and compact system. Fewer units are required to achieve the same results as differently configured units, the housings can be smaller and installation is easier – leading to a reduction in capital expenditure and operational costs.

Upgrading processing plants to meet specifications

The benefits of using this type of advanced filtration system are being seen in European refineries which have diversified their energy mix since the start of the war in Ukraine. One refinery needed to upgrade its processing plant to meet LPG specifications for hydrocarbon content (HC) of <50 ppm. The plant managers decided to rent one of these compact units to act as a particulate filter in conjunction with installing a liquid/liquid (L/L) coalescer unit to remove free entrained liquid hydrocarbons.

The ability to rent filtration equipment presents several advantages for refineries and other industrial facilities. Firstly, it provides flexibility, allowing companies to scale their filtration capacity according to demand. Secondly, it reduces financial outlay, as there is no need for a significant upfront investment in purchasing equipment. Thirdly, rented units can be quickly deployed and integrated into existing systems, minimising downtime and ensuring continuous production.

As international leaders consider how to meet energy requirements while also striving to achieve net-zero targets, LPG will play an increasingly significant role in the energy mix. By adopting advanced technological filtration solutions, industries can enhance their energy security, reduce their environmental impact, and contribute to global efforts to combat climate change.

As more countries invest in innovation and infrastructure for diversified fuel sources, a more sustainable and resilient energy future beckons.