Large expansion of Canadian EV charging network

Canadian Tyre has announced that 90 of its retail locations will host electric vehicle fast charging stations by the end of 2020. These stations will make CTC one of the largest retail networks of EV fast charging stations in the country. Working together with FLO, Electrify Canada, Natural Resources Canada (NRCan) and Tesla a total of 240 fast chargers and 55 Level 2 chargers will be installed at Canadian Tyre locations.

“Automotive is a heritage category for Canadian Tyre and we have always evolved to meet the needs of drivers. With our premium real estate assets, we are able to provide convenient locations across the nation to service the growing number of EV vehicles in Canada,” said Andrew Davies, Senior Vice President, Automotive, Canadian Tyre Retail.

The popularity of electric vehicles is on the rise. According to Electric Mobility Canada, record numbers of Canadian drivers continued to adopt electric vehicles in the third quarter of 2019, with sales increasing 25% year-over-year. In recognition of this growth, Canadian Tyre’s assortment includes tyres, wipers, and brakes products for 90% of electric and hybrid vehicles registered in Canada.

”We are proud to be working with a retailer like Canadian Tyre to help bring EV mobility to drivers across Canada,” said Rob Barrosa, Chief Operating Officer, Electrify Canada. “This collaboration has been a natural fit from the very beginning – from the values Canadian Tyre holds as an organisation to the many convenient locations across the country. We are optimistic our efforts will only further the adoption of electric vehicles by all Canadians.”