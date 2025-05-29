The key role that lantern rings play in rotating equipment

Lantern rings are essential to the successful operating of rotating equipment, since they are specifically designed to deliver flush water to the shaft surface when used with mechanical packing.

Types of lantern rings

There are various different types of lantern rings and they can be manufactured from materials such as steel, aluminum, brass, and Teflon.

Shaft sealing technology specialist SealRyt, produces its own unique lantern rings, tailored to address specific challenges in the industry.

Innovative design

SealRyt lantern rings SLR (Structural Lantern Rings) are distinct from the standard ones on the market since they were developed to ensure the delivery of water to the shaft as efficiently as possible.

The design not only achieves this but also boasts a robust structure capable of withstanding higher pressures within the stuffing box, this arises from the mechanical action of tightened packing.

Additionally, the design mitigates clogging issues - a common problem with conventional lantern rings where small ports and shallow channels on either the outer diameter (OD) or inner diameter (ID) often lead to blockages.

Common installation issues

Despite their essential role, lantern rings can encounter issues owing to improper installation, including:



Incorrect sizing: If the lantern ring is not correctly sized for the equipment, it will not function effectively.



* Poor configuration matching: Installers must ensure the packing set configuration matches the

actual stuffing box setup. Failing to do so can lead to poor performance.

By way of illustration consider a typical pump model number indicating a configuration such as ‘2L3’. This means there are two rings of packing at the bottom, followed by the lantern ring (denoted by ’L’), and then three more rings extending to the atmosphere – they might be configured wrongly during the installation process.

The Importance of proper placement

It’s important to carefully inspect the stuffing box and take accurate measurements to ensure the correct placement of the product. Placing the lantern ring incorrectly can cause problems such as reduced performance and ineffective sealing. Proper positioning is crucial to avoid these issues and maintain optimal function.

A SLR product video link

For more insight, a video at this following link https://tinyurl.com/zrnder9a explains various aspects of the product, their materials, and functions. Remember, correct placement of the ring inside the stuffing box is crucial.

The company has been sealing shafts in all types of industries for over 20 years. Sealryt urges anyone who has any rotating shaft sealing questions or wants to learn more about pump seals, mechanical packing or failure points, or to contact a Sealryt engineer.

For more information visit: www.sealryt.com